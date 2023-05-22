Texas A&M sophomore Mary Stoiana and graduate Salma Ewing fell in the opening round of singles in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament on Monday at the USTA National Campus.

Second-ranked Stoiana won her first five games, but 62nd-ranked Georgia Drummy of Duke rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory. Michigan’s 22nd-ranked Jaedan Brown defeated Ewing 6-4, 6-2.

Ewing, who was making her fourth appearance in singles, will team up with graduate Jayci Goldsmith to play in the doubles portion of the event. The 22nd-ranked duo will face UCLA’s No. 7 Kimmi Hance/Elise Wagle.