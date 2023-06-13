Texas A&M junior shortstop Hunter Haas and freshman outfielder Jace LaViolette were among 21 selections on the American Baseball Coaches Association’s ABCA/Rawlings All-Central second team.

Haas batted .323 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 46 runs batted in and 49 walks. LaViolette batted .287 with10 doubles, 21 homers, 63 runs batted and 48 walks.

Dallas Baptist had four on the 22-player first team — freshman catcher Grant Jay, junior designated hitter Ethan Mann, sophomore pitcher Ryan Johnson and junior relief pitcher Kyle Amendt.

The ABCA made selections in eight regions. First-team picks are nominated for All-America honors, which will be announced Friday.