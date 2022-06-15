A&M's Athletics Hall of Fame adds Manziel, Evans and 6 others

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel and wide receiver Mike Evans will be inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 2 during the 44th Annual Burgess Banquet.

Manziel and Evans are part of the 2022 class announced by the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association on Wednesday that includes offensive tackle Luke Joeckel, baseball players Chuck McGuire and Mike Scanlin, former men’s basketball guard Bernard King, former swimmer Triian Aljand and recently retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair.

The group will be joined by former swimmer Matt Rose who was part of the 2021 induction class but he was unable to attend last year’s ceremony because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Ticket information for the Burgess Banquet will be announced later.

Manziel in 2012 became the first freshman to win the Heisman. He threw for 3,706 yards with 26 touchdowns and rushed for 1,410 yards with 21 touchdowns. Evans caught 69 passes that season for 1,394 yards with 12 TDs. Joeckel was a unanimous All-American in 2012, winning the Outland Trophy. King was a four-year starter (1999-2003), averaging 17.3 points per game. He was the Big 12 Conference’s scoring leader when he graduated.

Aljand competed in the 2004, ’08 and ’12 Summer Olympics in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and 100 butterfly. The Estonian thought she had set an NCAA record-time in the 50-yard freestyle during her senior season at A&M in 2008, but the pool turned out to be an inch short.

McGuire was a three-time All-Southwest Conference pitcher (1962-64), leading the Aggies to the College World Series his senior season. McGuire, who died three years ago, will be inducted posthumously. Outfielder Scanlin was a second-team All-American in 1986 by Baseball America.

Blair coached at A&M 19 seasons, going 444-184. He led the Aggies to the 2011 national championship.