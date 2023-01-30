A&M women's tennis beats Florida to advance to nationals

WACO – The fourth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated 20th-ranked Florida 4-2 on Monday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center to cap the ITA Kickoff Weekend and advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Seattle on Feb. 10.

A&M beat FAU 4-0 in the first round Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The event, which was pushed back a day because of weather, was also moved to Waco for the second round because of weather.

A&M won the doubles point and then clinched the match against its fellow Southeastern Conference team with singles victories by Salma Ewing, Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana.

“I call that a great team win in a high-quality college tennis match,” said A&M head coach Mark Weaver, adding that the neutral indoor site changed the feel of the match. “However, we battled hard and found a way to get the job done.”

ITA Kickoff Weekend

No. 9 Texas A&M 4, No. 20 Florida 2

Singles: No. 9 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. Carly Briggs 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Carson Branstine, A&M, def. Alicia Dudeney 7-6 (8), 6-4; Salma Ewing, A&M, def. No. 63 Anastasia Sysoeva 6-4, 6-1; Sara Dahlstrom, Florida, def. No. 51 Jayci Goldsmith 6-1, 6-3; Mia Kupres, A&M, vs. Rachel Gailis 6-3, 3-4, DNF; Emily De Oliviera, Florida, def. No. 105 Jeanette Mireles 6-0, 7-6 (7)

Doubles: Branstine-Stoiana, A&M, def. Briggs-Dudeney 6-4; Goldsmith-Ewing, A&M, vs. Gailis-Bente Spee DNF; Kupres-Gianna Pielet, A&M, def. Emma Shelton-Sophie Williams 6-4