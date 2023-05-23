The Texas A&M track & field teams will have 42 trying to qualify for nationals at the NCAA Track & Field West Prelims at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium from Wednesday through Saturday.

The top 12 finishers in each event at the meet will earn a berth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin from June 7-10.

A&M’s Lamara Distin is the top seed in the high jump. Other Aggie women to watch are Tierra Robinson-Jones (400, fourth), Jermaisha Arnold (400, fifth), Lianna Davidson (javelin, fifth). A&M’s 4x400 of Kennedy Wade, Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Arnold have the third-best time and the sprint relay of

Jania Martin, Camryn Dickson, Leeah Burr and Semira Killebrew have the fifth-best time.

Top men’s entries include Sam Whitmarsh (800, fifth), Connor Schulman (110 hurdles, seventh), James Smith II (400 hurdles, fifth) and Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, Auhmad Robinson and Demarco Escobar in the 4x400 (fifth).

The men will compete Wednesday and Friday with the women in action Thursday and Saturday.

A complete list of A&M’s entries are in scoreboard.