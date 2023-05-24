Texas A&M’s 12th Man Productions received five finalist nominations in the Sports Video Group (SVG) College Sports Media Awards in association with the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

A&M received two nominations in Outstanding Live Game Production, two more in Outstanding In-Venue Video and one in Outstanding Program Series.

The Outstanding Live Game Production nominations came from A&M’s baseball games against Houston Christian (behind the scenes broadcast) and Ole Miss. The Outstanding In-Venue Video nominations were for A&M baseball (All in) and A&M football (Ask the Aggies). The nomination in Outstanding Program Series was from A&M men’s basketball (Run it Back).

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and announced at the SVG College Summit in the Omni Atlanta Hotel on May 31.