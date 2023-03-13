Texas A&M moved up a spot to 17th in the final Associated Press men’s basketball poll on Monday.

The Aggies (25-9) were the Southeastern Conference tournament runner-ups, falling to Alabama after beating Arkansas and Vanderbilt. A&M also moved up a spot to 17th in the USA Today/coaches poll.

Alabama, which is the overall No. 1 seed for the 68-team NCAA tournament, also topped the AP final poll. The Crimson Tide replaced Houston, which lost the American Athletic Conference final without injured star Marcus Sasser. The Cougars had spent a month at No. 1.

“We set goals over the summer: regular season, [league] tournament, obviously a national championship,” Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly said. “I’m going to make sure our guys are ready to go no matter who we match up with.”

Alabama received 48 of 61 first-place votes.

“To beat the teams we had to beat to get here was not easy,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said last week. “So proud of the guys, proud of their effort, proud they were able to get really focused. Got a lot of mental toughness.”

Houston still received nine first-place votes and was No. 2 after losing to Memphis in the final of the AAC tourney, where Sasser hurt his groin in the semifinal round.

Purdue, seeded first in the East Region, earned three first-place votes and was third in the AP poll after the regular-season Big Ten champion won its conference tournament, too. Kansas, which expects to have Bill Self back for the NCAA tourney after a medical scare, was fourth after receiving the No. 1 seed in the West.

Texas routed the Jayhawks in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament and rounded out the top five.

Houston is the betting favorite to win the NCAA tournament at 6/1 by www.BetOnline.ag, just ahead of Kansas at 7/1 and Alabama at 8/1.

A&M has 40/1 odds, tied for 17th best with Miami (Fla.) and Saint Mary’s. Texas is at 18/1, tied with Duke for eighth, just ahead of Baylor at 20/1 along with Connecticut and Marquette.