35 Aggies complete leadership course

Texas A&M had 35 student-athletes complete the NCAA Horizon’s Emerging Leaders Exchange Program. The goal of the Emerging Leaders course is to give student-athletes the tools to understand the importance of learning to lead before earning the privilege of leading. The focus was help student-athletes develop skills to advance their team, career and those they work closely with. The course consisted of six required in-person sessions throughout the 2021-22 school year.
The student-athletes were: baseball – Troy Claunch, gr.; Trevor Werner, soph.; equestrian – Riley Dosa, soph.; Ariana Gray, jr.; Nicole Leonard, sr.; Keesa Luers, soph.; Ella Petak, soph.; Devon Thomas, soph.; Madison Wanicka, jr.; football – R.J. Orebo, soph.; Brian Williams, jr.; golf – Michael Heidelbaugh, fr.; Daniel Rodrigues, soph.; soccer – Makhiya McDonald, soph.; Swimming & diving – Abigail Ahrens, soph.; Ethan Gogulski, jr.; Max Hardt, soph.; Sarah Szklaruk Traipe, soph.; Mollie Wright, sr.; Track & field – Carter Bajoit, soph.; Joseph Benn, soph.; Katelyn Buckley, soph.; Emma Ellis, fr.; Brandon Miller, soph.; Siddharth Jayaraman, soph.; Jean Jenkins, sr.; Keanu Jones, fr.; Caleb Murdock, fr.; Sam Presnal, jr.; MiKenna Robinson, soph.; Pablo Zolezzi, jr.; Tierra Robinson-Jones, jr.; Volleyball – Madison Bowser, soph.; Lauren Tam, fr.; Taylor Voss, sr.;
— Eagle staff report