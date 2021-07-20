26 Aggies qualified for Summer Olympics

Twenty-six Aggies are qualified to compete in the Tokyo Olympics from Wednesday through Aug. 8. The group includes five current Texas A&M student-athletes and 21 former student-athletes representing 15 nations.

Aggies Bryce Deadmon, Fred Kerley, Annie Kunz, Maggie Malone and Athing Mu will compete for the United States in track and field, while Austin Krajicek will compete in tennis and Khris Middleton in basketball. Alex Dawson also will serve as the U.S. swimming team manager.

Alia Atkinson will compete in swimming and Charokee Young in track and field for Jamaica. Beryl Gastaldello will compete in Swimming and Alais Kalonji in diving for France. Tyra Gittens and Deon Lendore will compete in track and field for Trinidad & Tobago, and Angel Martinez will compete in swimming and Tori Vidales in softball for Mexico.

Other Aggies entered in the Olympics include: Adri Arnaus (golf, Spain), Aviv Barzelay (swimming, Israel), McKenna DeBever (swimming, Peru), Adaora Elonu (basketball, Nigeria), Amini Fonua (swimming, Tonga), Munzy Kabbara (swimming, Lebanon), Sydney Pickrem (swimming, Canada), Tahar Triki (track, Algeria), Lindon Victor (track , Grenada) and Emmanuel Yeboah (track, Ghana).