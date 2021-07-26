2022 3-star DL Jadon Scarlett commits to Texas A&M

By ALEX MILLER
The Texas A&M football team picked up a commitment from 2022 three-star defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett of Argyle on Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Scarlett is the state's 56th-ranked player, according to 247Sports. He previously played at Coram Deo Academy in Flower Mound before transferring to Argyle High School this summer.
A&M has 12 known prospects in its 2022 class, which is ranked No. 14th nationally by 247Sports.
Scarlett is the second defensive linemen to pledge to the Aggies' 2022 class joining five-star prospect Malick Sylla of Katy.
