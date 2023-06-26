Texas A&M’s 12th Man Productions won two categories at the recent Sports Video Group College Sports Media Awards in Atlanta. Both of A&M’s winning submissions came in the Outstanding Live Game Production category from Aggie baseball coverage.
12th Man Productions wins two categories at College Sports Media Awards
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
