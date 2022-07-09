12th Man Productions honored

Texas A&M 12th Man Productions won an Outstanding Live Game Production Award for its coverage of the baseball team’s 6-5 home victory over Ole Miss in 2021. A&M was recognized by the 2022 Sports Video Group’s (SVG) in association with National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) as they announced the College Sports Media Awards.

The A&M baseball team rallied from a 5-2 deficit with a grand slam by Will Frizzell in the seventh inning, his second homer in the game televised by ESPNU.

“Our broadcast team of Justin Argo, Elissa Killebrew and Tyler Honeycutt and our student production staff hit it out of the park with this broadcast, and we are thankful to our peers for recognition of 12th Man Productions work as best-in-class,” said A&M associate athletics director Andy Richardson said.

A&M also had a trio of SVG award finalists: outstanding program series – Rooted: men’s basketball (Caleb Griffin, producer/editor); outstanding in-venue video – The Corner (Chris Bieschke, producer/editor); and outstanding in-venue video – The Corner: Opening Day (Bieschke, producer/editor).