The 12th Man Foundation has decided to discontinue the 12th Man+ Fund, its name, image and likeness branch, due to the June 9 memorandum issued by the Internal Revenue Service that gave the agency’s legal stance on tax-exempt NIL collectives and funds.

In a release issued Wednesday, the 12th Man Foundation said this global legal advice memo, which states that NIL compensation given to college athletes serves private interests more than just an incidental byproduct to a tax-exempt purpose, impacts the way the 12th Man+ Fund would have operated. Following consultation from external advisors, the fundraising organization for Texas A&M athletics decided to halt plans on the restricted NIL fund to keep the 12th Man Foundation in compliance with the IRS.

“We sought every possible resource to make sure that the 12th Man Foundation operates compliantly as it relates to our efforts to promote this organization’s mission,” 12th Man Foundation president and CEO Travis Dabney told The Eagle.

The 12th Man Foundation can still provide name, image and likeness compensation to athletes in exchange for marketing for the foundation, but that will come out of unrestricted annual fund contributions which cannot be earmarked by donors for specifically NIL use.

Those who have already contributed to the 12th Man+ Fund will be contacted directly by representatives with the 12th Man Foundation on further options, which includes moving the money into the unrestricted annual fund. Donations collected into the unrestricted annual fund go toward a variety of resources within the A&M athletic department, including scholarships, mental health resources and nutritional resources for Aggie athletes.

No deals were ever made with student athletes from the 12th Man+ Fund, Dabney confirmed.

The 12th Man Foundation first announced its venture into the NIL space on Feb. 15 and held a press conference in Reed Arena prior to an A&M men’s basketball game. During that press conference, Dabney said the fund had already accepted donations.

At that time, Dabney said the 12th Man Foundation would be flexible with any rule, law or guidance changes to keep the foundation in compliance.

“This is an evolving world and we have to evolve as an organization,” he said in February. “Ultimately, if there’s something like that that transpires, we will abide and play by the rules and still communicate to our donors, ‘Hey, we still need your support.’”

Prior to the IRS memo, the belief was that the 12th Man Foundation, an 501©(3) that was established in 1950, could operate this restricted NIL fund because of the foundation’s independent status with the athletic department and the university. While its sole purpose is providing resources to the A&M athletic department, it is not funded by the university and does not have any staff members or board members that are also employed by the university. This separation absolves any scrutiny that the athletic department might have made deals with athletes directly, which is illegal under state law in Texas.

While the opinions in the IRS memo are not law, it represents the litigation position of the IRS, in case of a legal suit, Texas A&M School of Law associate dean and professor Terri Lynn Helge told The Eagle in June.

According to the memo’s argument, private benefit can be an outcome of a nonprofit as long as that benefit is incidental to the exempt purpose. Hedge gave the example of the charity nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity, which builds houses for impoverished individuals — a recognized charitable class in this case. In order to build the houses, the organization will use donated funds to purchase building supplies from a private retailer, giving that business private gain. There is no other way to efficiently obtain needed supplies to build a house than to provide that private gain, therefore the organization can maintain its exempt status.

The memo specifically states that student-athletes are not a charitable class and that singling out just student-athletes or student-athletes at an individual school is too narrow in scope. It also states the belief that the private benefits of compensating athletes for NIL activities are more than incidental when it comes to nonprofit NIL collectives.

“It’s good that the IRS has put out their thoughts on it and their litigation position so that people can plan and decide whether or not they want to proceed anyway, in light of this memorandum,” Helge said. “But it, ultimately, will be whether somebody is audited and they disagree with the assessment and challenges it in court so we can get more information then at that time.”

On July 1, House Bill 2804, a new NIL law, went into effect in Texas, which contains a clause that aims to codify NIL collective’s tax-exempt status. Though the 12th Man+ Fund had been established while this bill was working through the legislative process, athletics director Ross Bjork confirmed with The Eagle that the clause was requested by a different Texas university.

Helge confirmed that federal interpretations of federal law supersedes anything in Texas’ legislative books, which prompted the 12th Man Foundation’s actions despite the Texas law.

Other NIL collectives can still operate as a for-profit entity, such as the 1922 Collective that supports A&M.