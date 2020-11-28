Aggies down LSU 20-7 in rain-soaked game

Texas A&M’s offense put 20 points on the board, but the Aggies needed its defense in a big way to secure the 20-7 win over LSU Saturday at Kyle Field.
A&M’s defense held the Tigers to 36 yards on the ground, recorded three sacks and posted the Aggies' (6-1) only points of the second half thanks to a pick-six by linebacker Buddy Johnson.
The A&M offense stalled through most of the game, collecting 267 total yards with quarterback Kellen Mond completing 11-of-34 passes for 105 yards. It was his worst game in passing accuracy since A&M’s loss to Mississippi State in 2017, his freshman season.
Mond began the game 2-for-10 through the air, unable to shake the rust of two weeks off of his arm. Two straight incomplete passes called for kicker Seth Small to open up the scoring for the Aggies with a 41-yard field goal that fluttered above the cross bar in falling rain.
The Tiger defense held A&M to minimal plays on the next two drives, including a three-and-out and a five-play series. It was A&M that kept the plays at a minimum on its fifth drive of the game.
Two plays into the series, running back Isaiah Spiller strolled through a cavernous hole to the right side of the line and motored toward the front right pylon. Spiller slid the ball inside the pylon while fighting through a tackle and a face mask penalty for the 52-yard touchdown.
Two drives apiece between the Tigers (3-4) and the Aggies accounted for the final 1:46 of game time and concluded with a 40-yard field goal by Seth Small. The try was made slightly easier by a delay of game penalty on the Tigers for making decoy snap calls.
As the rain fell heavier in Kyle Field after halftime, the Aggie offense slogged. In the third quarter, A&M gained 17 total yards. Running back Isaiah Spiller gained two net yards, while his average yards per play dropped from 8.3 to 6.4.
It took a defensive effort for the Aggies to extend their lead. Johnson picked off LSU quarterback TJ Finley at the Tiger 15 and barreled into the end zone late in the third. Linebacker Aaron Hanford came from the left side with a blitz, causing the disruption in Finley’s throw.
LSU broke the Aggies’ chance at a shutout performance with half a minute left. Quarterback Max Johnson hit Terrance Marshall on a 3-yard slant for the Tigers’ lone score of the game.
Johnson led the Aggies in tackles with nine, just ahead of defensive end DeMarvin Leal’s seven. Leal also added a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries.
Spiller finished the night with 141 rushing yards on 27 carries and a touchdown, marking his the ninth 100-yard performance of his career.
