Aggies down LSU 20-7 in rain-soaked game

Texas A&M’s offense put 20 points on the board, but the Aggies needed its defense in a big way to secure the 20-7 win over LSU Saturday at Kyle Field.

A&M’s defense held the Tigers to 36 yards on the ground, recorded three sacks and posted the Aggies' (6-1) only points of the second half thanks to a pick-six by linebacker Buddy Johnson.

The A&M offense stalled through most of the game, collecting 267 total yards with quarterback Kellen Mond completing 11-of-34 passes for 105 yards. It was his worst game in passing accuracy since A&M’s loss to Mississippi State in 2017, his freshman season.

Mond began the game 2-for-10 through the air, unable to shake the rust of two weeks off of his arm. Two straight incomplete passes called for kicker Seth Small to open up the scoring for the Aggies with a 41-yard field goal that fluttered above the cross bar in falling rain.

The Tiger defense held A&M to minimal plays on the next two drives, including a three-and-out and a five-play series. It was A&M that kept the plays at a minimum on its fifth drive of the game.