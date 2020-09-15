Aggie Chennedy Carter named to WNBA All-Rookie team

Former Texas A&M All-American Chennedy Carter was named to the Associated Press’ WNBA All-Rookie team Tuesday.
Carter averaged 17.4 points and 3.4 assists over 16 games for the Atlanta Dream, who went 7-15 and missed the playoffs this season. Carter led all rookies in scoring and finished eighth overall.
