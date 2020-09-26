College Station's Roderick Brown, Marquise Collins carry hefty load in 55-14 win over Hutto

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One 100-yard rusher is typically enough to bring a smile to any Texas high school football coach’s face.

Running backs Roderick Brown and Marquise Collins tried to put an ear-to-ear grin under College Station head coach Steve Huff’s black gaiter after a 55-14 win over Hutto at Cougar Stadium. The tandem combined for 304 of the Cougar’s 336 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the season-opening win.

“When Roderick is back there, you like getting him the ball and getting him the ball in different ways,” Huff said. “He catches the ball so well out of the backfield, and our younger guys came in there and ran hard and did some good things.”

Brown carried the load early, amassing 124 yards and three touchdowns on 11 caries. He also hauled in three catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The scoring began on a 17-yard touchdown run by Brown minutes into the first quarter. Nine minutes and a touchdown later, Brown took a handoff on the Cougar 26-yard line and burned past the Hutto (0-1) defense for a 74-yard touchdown scamper.

On the following drive, Brown escaped out of the backfield uncovered on a wheel route and pulled in a fade pass for a 74-yard touchdown catch. He later capped his night with a 12-yard touchdown run a minute into the third quarter.