College Station's Roderick Brown, Marquise Collins carry hefty load in 55-14 win over Hutto

One 100-yard rusher is typically enough to bring a smile to any Texas high school football coach’s face.
Running backs Roderick Brown and Marquise Collins tried to put an ear-to-ear grin under College Station head coach Steve Huff’s black gaiter after a 55-14 win over Hutto at Cougar Stadium. The tandem combined for 304 of the Cougar’s 336 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the season-opening win.
“When Roderick is back there, you like getting him the ball and getting him the ball in different ways,” Huff said. “He catches the ball so well out of the backfield, and our younger guys came in there and ran hard and did some good things.”
Brown carried the load early, amassing 124 yards and three touchdowns on 11 caries. He also hauled in three catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.
The scoring began on a 17-yard touchdown run by Brown minutes into the first quarter. Nine minutes and a touchdown later, Brown took a handoff on the Cougar 26-yard line and burned past the Hutto (0-1) defense for a 74-yard touchdown scamper.
On the following drive, Brown escaped out of the backfield uncovered on a wheel route and pulled in a fade pass for a 74-yard touchdown catch. He later capped his night with a 12-yard touchdown run a minute into the third quarter.
Collins made his entrance around halftime, adding another step of speed to Brown’s power. In the second half, the sophomore eclipsed Brown’s yardage output by collecting 180 yards on 11 carries.
Collins first found the end zone at the close of the third quarter on a 4-yard TD run to cap a six-play, 60-yard drive. He later took a counter handoff that Hutto seem destined to blow up at the line of scrimmage, but the young back pounded through would-be tacklers on a 44-yard touchdown run.
College Station quarterback Jett Huff completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. On fourth-and-1 early in the first quarter, Huff found receiver Traylen Suel on a quick slant for the Cougar’s second score of the game. His second TD pass came on his game-long launch to Brown.
Dalton Carnes also added a 46-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
The Cougar defense held Hutto to 284 total yards, compared to College Station’s 554. The Hippo quarterbacks were led by new assistant coach and former Texas A&M quarterback Jake Hubenak.
“I thought our defense played their tails off,” Huff said. “We got a little soft on that one drive, but it’s big because there is some very good athletes on that Hutto ball club and they are going to be very, very good. I’m very proud of how our kids played.”
Hutto quarterback Grayson Dogged completed 18 of 42 passes for 170 yards. Receiver Jairiez Lambert led the Hippos with six catches for 72 yards.
The Hippos first score came on a 1-yard run by Cyron Miller in the first quarter, followed by a 1-yard Doggett TD run in the fourth.
The delayed season due to COVID-19 made for an extended fall practice, but Huff said he liked how that work finally translated onto the field.
“Good thing, right now, is those kids are hungry. They’re hungry to compete with each other for playing time,” Huff said. “Those kids really compete and they compete every day in practice. When they’re hungry, that’s good.”
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Bryan vs. Waller
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!