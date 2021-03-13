 Skip to main content
College Station's Miles, Hession qualify for state powerlifting meet
CLEBURNE — College Station’s Luke Miles won the 220-pound weight class, and Tommy Hession took second at 123 to qualify for state at the THSPA Region 2 Division 1 powerlifting meet Saturday.

College Station’s Jo’vaughn Holmes also placed third at super heavyweight, and Ethan Hall placed fourth at 165.

The Cougars finished third in the team standings with 17 points. Kyle Lehman won the team title with 23 points, while Midlothian took second with 17 points and an edge in the tiebreaker.

