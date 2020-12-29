College Station's Brandon Joseph earns All-America honors at Northwestern

The honors are rolling in for former College Station football player Brandon Joseph.

Northwestern’s safety was named a first-team All-American by the Sporting News on Tuesday a day after the Associated Press made him the lone freshman on its All-America first team. Joseph is the first Northwestern player to make the AP team since quarterback Jeff Budzien in 2013. Joseph also is the first Northwestern defensive player to be a first-team pick since current head coach Pat Fitzgerald made it in 1996 at linebacker. The last Wildcat freshman to be an AP All-American was quarterback Tom Myers in 1962.

Joseph, who redshirted in 2019, leads the nation in interceptions with six, one shy of the school record set by Willie Lindsey in 1991. Joseph, the Big Ten’s freshman of the year, has 49 tackles, which is fourth on the team. Joseph had one of the season’s most talked about plays with an incredible one-handed interception of Ohio State’s Justin Fields in the Big Ten Conference championship game. Joseph’s play in the end zone helped the Wildcats build a 10-3 lead before the Buckeyes rallied for a 22-10 victory.

Joseph is a big reason why Northwestern ranks first in the country in pass efficiency defense. The Wildcats also rank fifth in scoring defense, allowing only 15.5 points per game, and 22nd in total defense, allowing 338.8 yards per game.

