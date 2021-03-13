 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station wrestling teams sweep Cypress Ridge in pair of dual meets
0 comments

College Station wrestling teams sweep Cypress Ridge in pair of dual meets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The College Station boys and girls wrestling teams defeated Cypress Ridge on Thursday night.

Grant Sutton, Kellen Hapes, Grant Marist, David Nguyen, Greyson Garcia, Parker Larson and Tate Vela won matches for the Cougar boys. College Station’s Damien Eimann and Tony Parra each won an exhibition match.

For the Lady Cougars, Emily Huber, Taylor O’Brien, Destiny Tuttle, Alex Guerra, Abby Rodriguez, Alaina Abbey and Alex Guerra won their matches.

College Station will host a quad meet with A&M Consolidated, Lampasas and Katy Paetow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wellborn Middle School.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert