College Station wrestling teams sweep Cypress Ridge in pair of dual meets

The College Station boys and girls wrestling teams defeated Cypress Ridge on Thursday night.

Grant Sutton, Kellen Hapes, Grant Marist, David Nguyen, Greyson Garcia, Parker Larson and Tate Vela won matches for the Cougar boys. College Station’s Damien Eimann and Tony Parra each won an exhibition match.

For the Lady Cougars, Emily Huber, Taylor O’Brien, Destiny Tuttle, Alex Guerra, Abby Rodriguez, Alaina Abbey and Alex Guerra won their matches.

College Station will host a quad meet with A&M Consolidated, Lampasas and Katy Paetow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wellborn Middle School.