College Station wrestling teams celebrate Senior Night

Six seniors won matches for the College Station wrestling teams on Senior Night on Thursday.

College Station’s girls beat Willis and Cedar Park, while the Cougar boys lost to both schools.

Seniors Anastasia Guerra, Daisy Eager, Alex Guerra, David Nyugen and Kellen Hapes each went 2-0 in their respective weight classes, while Emily Huber went 1-1. College Station also recognized seniors Diego Almanza and Jason Ha.

College Station’s Alaina Abbey (2-0), Destiny Tuttle (1-1) and Victoria Wenger (1-0) also won matches for the girls team, while Kellen Hapes (2-0), Grant Marist (1-1), Tony Parra (1-1) and Tate Vela won matches for the Cougar boys.

College Station will compete at the Katy Mayde Creek Duals on Saturday.