College Station volleyball team wins five-setter over Friendswood to reach regional finals

The 5-foot-10 Svoboda, 6-1 junior Sarah Sitton and 5-11 senior Alessandra Meoni came into the match with a combined 703 kills for the defending Region III champions. They didn’t disappoint as the left-handed Meoni had a huge night on the right side, and Svoboda worked the left side with Sitton in the middle.

A couple big blocks helped close out the match, but College Station’s uncanny ability to dig made the overall difference. The Lady Cougars had 77 digs, 28 of them by Herron who spent most of the night diving across the floor making remarkable plays. Junior Caroline Coyle added 12 digs, junior Ana De La Garza 11 and senior setter Macy Nugent nine.

“When we set our block well, we’re able to get on the side of it and dig the ball,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “Even with a really good attacker, we’re able to get in the seam and attack it. Now Keira Herron had a phenomenal game, especially in that fifth set. She really came through with picking up stuff that had been dropping. It was a spark to ignite us over in that fifth set.”

Friendswood, which needed three set points to win the fourth set, grabbed momentum early in the fifth set. Meoni and Svoboda combined for five kills and Svoboda added an ace, forcing College Station to take a timeout.

