College Station volleyball team wins five-setter over Friendswood to reach regional finals

KATY — The Friendswood volleyball team kept swinging, but College Station kept fighting back with blocks and one unbelievable dig after another. Junior middle blocker Emma Deegear finally delivered the knockout punch in the Lady Cougars’ Class 5A Region III semifinal victory.
Friendswood senior outside hitter Ashlyn Svoboda attempted to keep the Lady Mustangs alive with a kill shot, but Deegear blocked it to cap the 16-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-10 victory Tuesday night at the Merrell Center.
College Station (21-4) advances to play Lamar Fulshear for the regional championship and a berth in the state tournament. Fulshear advanced with a five-set victory over Magnolia. The regional title match could be Thursday night back at the Merrell Center. It’ll be hard to top Tuesday’s thrilling match.
The Lady Cougars closed the fifth set on a 5-0 run that started with a block by middle blocker Shreya Sunkari. Fellow senior Kate McKinney slammed home a kill on a set by libero Keira Herron. Sunkari had a kill for a 13-10 lead thanks to a sprawling dig by Herron. Frustrated Friendswood (23-4) had a hitting error, and Deegear’s block found space, setting off a dogpile celebration by the Lady Cougars.
“The first thing going through my mind was just stop them,” Deegear said. “We knew it was going to [Svoboda]. She had just been hammering it down. We just had to get on the line and block. And I was talking to Shreya who was blocking with me and we just knew we had to stop her.”
The 5-foot-10 Svoboda, 6-1 junior Sarah Sitton and 5-11 senior Alessandra Meoni came into the match with a combined 703 kills for the defending Region III champions. They didn’t disappoint as the left-handed Meoni had a huge night on the right side, and Svoboda worked the left side with Sitton in the middle.
A couple big blocks helped close out the match, but College Station’s uncanny ability to dig made the overall difference. The Lady Cougars had 77 digs, 28 of them by Herron who spent most of the night diving across the floor making remarkable plays. Junior Caroline Coyle added 12 digs, junior Ana De La Garza 11 and senior setter Macy Nugent nine.
“When we set our block well, we’re able to get on the side of it and dig the ball,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “Even with a really good attacker, we’re able to get in the seam and attack it. Now Keira Herron had a phenomenal game, especially in that fifth set. She really came through with picking up stuff that had been dropping. It was a spark to ignite us over in that fifth set.”
Friendswood, which needed three set points to win the fourth set, grabbed momentum early in the fifth set. Meoni and Svoboda combined for five kills and Svoboda added an ace, forcing College Station to take a timeout.
Support Local Journalism
Thanks to a couple Herron digs, the Lady Cougars tied the set at 8 on an ace by junior Emery Goerig, who served College Station into a 9-8 lead. A pair of kills by Svoboda tied it at 9 and 10, but the Lady Mustangs couldn’t match the Lady Cougars’ ability to extend points with the match on the line.
“We knew coming in that they hadn’t been tested quite as often as we were in our district,” Street said. “We’ve had to fight every day and every match.”
College Station, the 19-5A runner-up, along with league champ Magnolia, third seed Magnolia West and fourth-place Brenham all made the regional quarterfinals.
“[Friendswood] was a phenomenal team, but we were ready to take it,” Street said.
College Station had a group effort on kills with De La Garza having 11, Sunkari 10, McKinney eight, Goerig seven, sophomore Riley Newton six and Deegear five. Sunkari and Deegear had solid games blocking as they battled Friendswood’s hitters.
“It’s really important to read the setter and know who our primaries are and focus on [Svoboda and Meoni] or whoever the hitters are and get out there fast and turn it and staying disciplined with our blocking,” Sunkari said. “That’s why we’re so successful on this team.”
College Station’s trademark ability to turn its defense into offense played a pivotal role. When they couldn’t convert defense into points, the Lady Cougars had problems, particularly in the first and fourth sets and to start the fifth set as Friendswood’s big hitters turned weak returns into easy kills.
College Station also had a big night from its setters, senior Macy Nugent and junior Abby Peterek.
College Station started the match strong with a 5-0 run for a 12-8 lead in the first set. Goerig had an ace along with a kill as did De La Garza. But the Lady Mustangs took control with eight straight points for an 18-14 lead as Meoni had four kills. Friendswood closed the set on a 6-0 run with College Station committing four hitting errors.
The second set was tied 18 times, the last at 25. The Lady Cougars fought off a pair of set points, then the Lady Mustang hitting errors gave College Station the last two points.
Friendswood scored five straight points for a 17-12 lead in the third set. The Lady Cougars fought back to tie the set at 19. College Station won the last six points with De La Garza getting three kills, including one on a dink. Goerig added a kill and Deegear’s block closed it out.
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
College Station v Hendrickson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!