College Station volleyball team to face Fulshear in Class 5A Region III final

“We never let the score phase us, and we kept the same energy as if we were up,” College Station senior outside hitter Shreya Sunkari said. “We didn’t let the fact that we were losing creep in, so we kept the same energy and we were able to fight back and eventually win the match.”

That mental toughness showed down the stretch.

“They have nerves of steel,” Street said. “They live for the pressure situations and thrive in that environment.”

College Station lost its first five-set match of the season, falling at then seventh-ranked Magnolia West.

“I think they were a little surprised,” Street said. “It was their first five-set match. It was their first district loss. After that, they really dug in and said, ‘OK, if we’re in that position, I’m not going to let up at any point. Our goal in the fifth set is to win.’ And they are pretty easy under pressure. They thrive in it.”

