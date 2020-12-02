College Station volleyball team to face Fulshear in Class 5A Region III final

College Station played a near perfect volleyball match to beat Friendswood and reach the Class 5A Region II championship.
The Lady Cougars will have to do it again to make it to state.
College Station (21-4), which has often played up to its competition during its 11-match winning streak, will face its stiffest challenge yet against the Lamar Fulshear Lady Chargers at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Merrell Center in Katy.
The Lady Chargers (22-4), the defending Class 4A state champions, are one of the state’s most talented teams, which College Station coach Kacie Street and her players know firsthand. One of its best players is 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter Brielle Warren, who played for College Station the last two seasons.
“I coached her for two years and I coached her sister [Brionna Warren] for two years,” Street said. “I know that family well, love them.”
Street knows many of Fulshear’s other players, having coached them as youth during club competition in the Houston area.
“We are very familiar with the team,” Street said. “They are very talented. They probably have at least four Division I committed athletes, so we know they are really solid.”
Warren has pledged to Purdue. Fulshear senior outside hitters Ellie Echter and Alexis Dacosta have pledged to LSU and Baylor, respectively. Echter was the Texas Sports Writers Association’s 4A player of the year last season.
Fulshear also features senior middle blocker Avery Reid, a transfer from the Dallas area who has pledged to East Texas Baptist. And middle blocker Skylar Voskuhl has pledged to Quinnipiac.
“They are experienced and have a lot of talent,” Street said.
Support Local Journalism
Fulshear also is similar to Friendswood, whose top three hitters had combined for 703 kills. Alessandra Meoni, Sarah Sitton and Ashlyn Svoboda didn’t disappoint in the regional semifinals, coming up with 54 kills against College Station, but the Lady Cougars found a way to eliminate the defending regional champions, who were gunning for an 11th trip to the state tournament.
“College Station is a super, super scrappy team, and they made no mistakes,” Friendswood head coach Sarah Paulk told the Galveston Daily News. “They fought hard, and we got a little timid and scared, which I was surprised at.”
Defense was the key to College Station’s 16-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-10 victory on Tuesday night.
“We’re going to have a similar game plan of what we did against Friendswood of being good in transition,” Street said. “We’ll have to keep to our game and be scrappy.”
College Station has had four five-set victories during its 11-match winning streak. The best was the Lady Cougars rallying from a 7-4 deficit in the fifth set against Friendswood and ending the match on a 5-0 run.
“We never let the score phase us, and we kept the same energy as if we were up,” College Station senior outside hitter Shreya Sunkari said. “We didn’t let the fact that we were losing creep in, so we kept the same energy and we were able to fight back and eventually win the match.”
That mental toughness showed down the stretch.
“They have nerves of steel,” Street said. “They live for the pressure situations and thrive in that environment.”
College Station lost its first five-set match of the season, falling at then seventh-ranked Magnolia West.
“I think they were a little surprised,” Street said. “It was their first five-set match. It was their first district loss. After that, they really dug in and said, ‘OK, if we’re in that position, I’m not going to let up at any point. Our goal in the fifth set is to win.’ And they are pretty easy under pressure. They thrive in it.”
•
NOTES — The teams have a trio of common opponents. Both beat Houston Episcopal — 3-0 by College Station and 3-1 by Fulshear, and both lost 3-1 to The Woodlands. College Station beat Katy 3-1 on Sept. 25, while Fulshear lost to Katy 3-2 in a playoff warmup. Katy, coincidentally, will play for the 6A Region III title Friday. ... Street said the Warrens moved to Houston because the girls play club ball there and it made traveling easier for their father Ty Warren, who was hired as an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions. “The kids are exited to play them and see her,” Street said. ... Fulshear is a relatively new school and in just its fifth season of volleyball. The Lady Chargers lost in the regional championship in 2018 and won the 4A state title last year. ... Fulshear began the season unranked. College Station was ranked 12th but fell out of the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s rankings after the loss to Magnolia West. The Lady Cougars re-entered the rankings this week in a seven-way tie for 10th. Fulshear is seventh and Friendswood eighth.
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
College Station v Friendswood
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!