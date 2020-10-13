College Station volleyball team sweeps Waller in three sets

The College Station volleyball team warmed up for a showdown against 11th-ranked Brenham with a business-like 25-7, 25-14, 25-14 victory over the Waller Lady Bulldogs in District 19-5A play Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

It was the third straight sweep for the Lady Cougars (9-2, 4-1) since a five-set loss at third-ranked Magnolia West. College Station dominated play against Waller (4-7, 1-4), allowing the starters to spend most of the third set cheerleading from the bench.

“They came out really focused today, which was one of our goals and they really did that,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “I was proud of the way they came out, but they still played loose to where they were having a lot of fun, and that’s also a big part of it to play clean and have fun while you’re doing it.”

The fun started early for College Station, which scored nine straight points for an 11-2 lead. Junior Darby Nash set up six of the points with good serving.

“She’s a setter and she’s one of our most efficient servers and she did a really good job,” Street said.

Nash’s serving led to dinks and kills that helped College Station take control, then in the second set she scored four more points with Waller unable to return two of her serves for a 12-5 lead.