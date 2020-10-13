College Station volleyball team sweeps Waller in three sets

The College Station volleyball team warmed up for a showdown against 11th-ranked Brenham with a business-like 25-7, 25-14, 25-14 victory over the Waller Lady Bulldogs in District 19-5A play Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.
It was the third straight sweep for the Lady Cougars (9-2, 4-1) since a five-set loss at third-ranked Magnolia West. College Station dominated play against Waller (4-7, 1-4), allowing the starters to spend most of the third set cheerleading from the bench.
“They came out really focused today, which was one of our goals and they really did that,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “I was proud of the way they came out, but they still played loose to where they were having a lot of fun, and that’s also a big part of it to play clean and have fun while you’re doing it.”
The fun started early for College Station, which scored nine straight points for an 11-2 lead. Junior Darby Nash set up six of the points with good serving.
“She’s a setter and she’s one of our most efficient servers and she did a really good job,” Street said.
Nash’s serving led to dinks and kills that helped College Station take control, then in the second set she scored four more points with Waller unable to return two of her serves for a 12-5 lead.
“Coach gave me a spot [to hit] and I went and served it and every chance I got, I made it the hardest I could,” Nash said.
College Station had only three bad serves in the first set and put every serve in play in the second set.
“We just play like we always play. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is,” Nash said. “We just play our best no matter what.”
College Station’s big hitters — juniors Ana De La Garza and Emery Goerig and sophomore Riley Newton — had the crowd-pleasing kills, but the Lady Cougars added 14 well-placed dinks to frustrate Waller, including one by Goerig to clinch the match. Junior libero Keira Herron put her teammates in position for the kills and dinks with 10 digs.
“Our libero has been lights out the last couple of [matches],” Street said. “She’s had solid play, and sometimes when you don’t notice her, that means she’s doing her job real well.”
Waller led only in the third set with its biggest lead at 6-3. But Goerig and Newton helped College Station rally for a 10-7 lead. Strong play by junior Emma Deegear and five service points by junior Madison Kimes, including four aces, gave College Station a 22-10 lead. By then, many of the Lady Cougar starters were on the bench.
“This is one of the toughest districts to play in, and we have a lot of players that are able to contribute in any match at a certain point,” Street said. “You get into a rhythm and you stick with that lineup for awhile, but everybody on the floor today did a really good job.”
Kimes showed her versatility by playing through all six rotations, seeing action on the front and back rows against Waller. She ended with five aces. The 5-foot-11 Goerig had nine kills and 5-10 Newton added seven. Nash had 15 assists, and senior Macy Nugent added 13.
Overmatched Waller consistently made unforced errors, but the Lady Bulldogs also have only one senior. Waller has been swept four times in 19-5A along with a 25-20, 25-11, 19-25, 25-20 victory over Katy Paetow.
“We’re pretty heavy on sophomores and juniors,” Waller coach Ally Brown said. “They are still fairly, fairly young, but it is exciting that I get to work with them this year and next year for the majority of them.”
Junior outside hitter Leah Fraysur and sophomore Makenna Tryon had their moments for Waller, which trailed 16-10 in each of the last two sets but couldn’t mount a late charge.
•
NOTES — College Station played without junior setter Abby Peterek, who was under the weather, Street said. ... All of College Station’s subvarsity teams won. ... On Friday College Station will play at Brenham (10-2, 3-2), which lost to Magnolia 25-22, 25-12, 21-25, 19-25, 15-13 on Tuesday. Magnolia (6-6, 3-2) was led by Brynn Botkin, who had 24 kills, 16 digs and six aces, the Conroe Courier reported.
