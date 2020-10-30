College Station volleyball team sweeps Rudder in three sets

Riley Newton had 13 kills, and Keira Herron had 14 digs to help the College Station volleyball team defeat Rudder 25-18, 25-20, 25-14 on Friday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.

Caroline Coyle had 10 digs and three aces for College Station (12-4, 7-3), while Abby Peterek had 18 assists, and Emery Goerig had three aces.

Rudder’s Hailey Pohl had 12 assist and seven digs. Asani McGee had 10 kills. Neeley Rutledge had two aces, and Gracie Menchaca and Londyn Singleton each had nine digs for the Lady Rangers (10-9, 3-7).

College Station won the JV match 25-14, 27-25, the freshman A match 25-22, 25-10 and the freshman B match 19-25, 25-10, 25-18.