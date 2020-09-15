 Skip to main content
College Station volleyball team sweeps Houston Episcopal
College Station’s Riley Newton (12) hits the ball as Houston Episcopal’s Abigail Klinkerman (14) and Jenniya Lane (9) attempt to block in the first set Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Cougar Gym.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Shreya Sunkari had eight kills and two blocks, and Ana De La Garza had 15 digs and four aces to help lead the College Station volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Houston Episcopal on Tuesday at Cougar Gym.

College Station’s Emery Goerig and Kate McKinney also had six kills each, while Keira Herron had 15 digs, Macy Nugent 13 assists and Abby Peterek 11 assists.

College Station also won the JV match 25-10, 25-22 and the freshman match 25-8, 25-15.

