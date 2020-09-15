College Station volleyball team sweeps Houston Episcopal

Shreya Sunkari had eight kills and two blocks, and Ana De La Garza had 15 digs and four aces to help lead the College Station volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Houston Episcopal on Tuesday at Cougar Gym.
College Station’s Emery Goerig and Kate McKinney also had six kills each, while Keira Herron had 15 digs, Macy Nugent 13 assists and Abby Peterek 11 assists.
College Station also won the JV match 25-10, 25-22 and the freshman match 25-8, 25-15.
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
