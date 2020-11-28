College Station volleyball team reaches regional semifinals with win over 19-5A rival

“Our goal was to get out early [in the fifth set] and take those points early, which we did,” Street said. “We just let them come back in a little bit, which we’re going to work on before we move to the next round. But we’re really excited. Both teams played a phenomenal match.”

The teams were meeting for the fourth time after playing twice in District 19-5A play then squaring off in a tiebreaker match for the No. 1 seed.

Magnolia West started round four with a 5-0 run to open Saturday’s first set. College Station struggled defensively and couldn’t stop Magnolia West’s Alyssa May and Evyn Snook, who combined for eight kills in the set.

College Station stayed close, not falling behind by more than five points, but the Lady Cougars gave up five points on hitting errors and went into the second set with a negative hitting percentage.

“We were giving them more points than we were earning on our attack, so that was the big shift, really making sure we were attacking smarter and making better shots,” Street said. “Once we did that, we weren’t [making errors] quite as much on the offensive side.”