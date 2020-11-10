College Station volleyball team rallies to beat Brenham in five sets

The College Station volleyball team’s seniors shed hard-earned tears of joy Tuesday night after their last home match.
The Lady Cougars rallied from a four-point deficit in the deciding set of a 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 15-11 victory over Brenham in District 19-5A play at Cougar Gym.
The Cubettes (16-4, 9-4), who swept the Lady Cougars (15-4, 10-3) in the first round, almost got swept in the rematch but rallied from a 2-0 match deficit, closing the fourth set on a 6-0 run. A pair of College Station miss hits helped fuel the Brenham spurt, and the Lady Cougars’ poor play continued as Brenham took a 5-1 lead in the deciding set.
College Station battled back to tie the fifth set at 6. The Lady Cougars grabbed a 9-8 lead on a kill by junior Ana De La Garza after a long volley. College Station didn’t lose that momentum. Brenham tied the set at 13 on a College Station error, but Brenham returned the favor with a long serve and College Station senior Kate McKinney slammed home the match-winner.
“I was just hoping it went down on the ground,” McKinney said. “I was hoping that when we’re in tight matches like that, it’s really important for us to finish really strong at the end.”
It was just College Station’s second five-set match of the season, the other being a 16-25, 25-13, 25-27, 25-21, 15-9 loss at Magnolia West more than a month ago. The Lady Cougars have grown since then, so head coach Kacie Street opted not to take a timeout when her team fell behind in the fifth set.
“I know the kids,” Street said. “And sometimes there’s a point where you’re going to have to let them do a little bit of work. I could tell they were ready, and it was just a couple of little errors. It wasn’t a time we needed to take a timeout for momentum change. It was just fixing some little things they needed to do.”
Senior Audrey Johnson started College Station’s comeback with a kill. Junior Keira Herron served an ace, and McKinney got a kill to pull College Station within one. McKinney tied it at 6 on a kill.
“I felt like we were really just working on our mentality going into that last set,” McKinney said. “We knew that we had to win, so we just put our all into it.”
The team’s four seniors had a big night. McKinney had 11 kills. Setter Macy Nugent added 21 assists. Shreya Sunkari, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, and the 6-foot-2 Johnson helped College Station hold its own against Brenham’s strong middle players, who had a 43-32 edge in kills in the first meeting.
“They have some big, tall players,” Street said. “A lot of their tempo is a little bit slower than the other teams we faced, so we were allowed to be able to close those blocks. We knew what we were facing this time around and what their game was and what their strengths were, and our goal was to shut them down and make them do something different.”
The first set was tied 10 times, the last at 23. College Station won as McKinney had a kill and Brenham hit a volley long. Sunkari had two blocks, two kills and a dink shot for a point during the set.
Brenham took a 10-4 lead in the second set as sophomore outside hitter Brooke Bentke and senior middle hitter Abby Clayton combined for six kills. But the Lady Cougars fought back for a 15-15 tie with help from Herron, who several times dove to the floor during volleys. The 5-5 De La Garza tied the set at 19 with a kill that sparked a 5-0 run that included a trio of blocks from Johnson and another De La Garza kill. McKinney had the set-winning shot.
The third set was tied three times early, but Brenham never trailed and built an 11-7 lead as College Station hurt itself with three service errors. The Lady Cougars, who trailed by seven twice, pulled within 21-18 on a block by Sunkari, forcing a Brenham timeout. Brenham senior Jenna Hardy came up with a kill after the break, and Brenham’s last two points came on kills by Bentke.
The Cubettes had the early lead in the fourth set. College Station tied it at 9 on a kill by sophomore Riley Newton. The Lady Cougars took their biggest lead at 17-14 but made three unforced errors for the ninth tie of the set. College Station took a 20-17 lead on a big-time block by Emery Goerig. The teams traded points, then the Lady Cougars gained the momentum on kills by McKinney and Goerig for a 22-19 lead.
But everything changed on a Bentke kill. That put her on the service line, where she had an ace and Hardy added two winners for a 24-22 Brenham lead. Bentke, who hits a hard serve, powered her next serve for an ace to tie the match.
“We’re just young,” said Brenham coach Debbie Yeager, who has only four seniors as well. “We got settled in [after the second set] and got to playing and got better.”
Hardy had 16 kills, while Clayton and Bentke each had 15, but the Cubettes had 35 errors and hit only .110. Senior Alyssa Pauler had 34 digs. Bentke added 27. Junior Kaylen Kruse had 26 assists, and freshman Kristen Kuehn had 23.
Herron had 34 digs and three aces in a stellar effort for College Station.
Street said the Lady Cougars played a lot smarter than they did in the first match against Brenham.
“We stopped rolling the ball as much and we were spurred by our passing,” she said. “So once we got into a groove there passingwise, we actually ended up taking care of the ball pretty well. Before, we had made errors in hitting.”
College Station will end the regular season at Katy Paetow on Friday. District-leader Magnolia (14-6, 11-2) will be at A&M Consolidated. Magnolia, the only team among the top four that wasn’t ranked at some point this season, has won 10 straight.
If the top teams win out, the Lady Cougars will be the district’s second seed. Brenham will be the fourth seed.
