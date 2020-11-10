College Station volleyball team rallies to beat Brenham in five sets

“I know the kids,” Street said. “And sometimes there’s a point where you’re going to have to let them do a little bit of work. I could tell they were ready, and it was just a couple of little errors. It wasn’t a time we needed to take a timeout for momentum change. It was just fixing some little things they needed to do.”

Senior Audrey Johnson started College Station’s comeback with a kill. Junior Keira Herron served an ace, and McKinney got a kill to pull College Station within one. McKinney tied it at 6 on a kill.

“I felt like we were really just working on our mentality going into that last set,” McKinney said. “We knew that we had to win, so we just put our all into it.”

The team’s four seniors had a big night. McKinney had 11 kills. Setter Macy Nugent added 21 assists. Shreya Sunkari, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, and the 6-foot-2 Johnson helped College Station hold its own against Brenham’s strong middle players, who had a 43-32 edge in kills in the first meeting.