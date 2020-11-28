College Station volleyball team prepares for regional quarterfinal match against Magnolia West

It’s not likely two volleyball teams meet four times in one season, but 2020 has made anything possible.
The College Station volleyball team will line up opposite Magnolia West (20-5) for the fourth time this season in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Saturday at Rudder’s The Armory.
College Station (19-4) fell 25-16, 13-25, 27-25, 21-25, 9-15 to Magnolia West in the first meeting, but bounced back in the last two matchups, including the District 19-5A tiebreaker on Nov. 16, with four and five set wins, respectively.
Lady Cougar head coach Kacie Street said the team is prepared for another dogfight. But the Lady Cougars are battle tested after being in a tough district that has all four of its playoff teams — Brenham, Magnolia, Magnolia West and College Station — advance to the regional quarterfinals.
“The girls are really excited,” Street said. “I think they understand how good our opponent is and that’s been our whole district. All of us are in the regional quarterfinals. We have just experienced that you have to be on every single time you play, otherwise, they’re going to capitalize on that. It’s definitely kind of a rivalry almost and there’s that extra, ‘Well, we’ve played them so many times we want to play them again.’”
Both teams are vying for a spot in the regional semifinals and will face the winner of Friendswood and Texas City on Monday or Tuesday.
Street said College Station has struggled with making errors in certain serve-receive rotations against the Lady Mustangs this season, something the team focused on in this week’s practices.
“You never know they may come out with something different than what we’ve seen before, but we’re prepared,” Street said. “[We’re] focused and I think that’s the other half of it is remaining focused with so much on the line in such an intense match. Whoever can kind of maintain that focus throughout it, I believe will win. That’s going to be our goal is just to play focused and minimize our errors while being aggressive.”
College Station hasn’t been in the regional semifinals since 2013 and the Lady Cougars lost 16-25, 25-16, 19-25, 21-25 to Cedar Park last year in the quarterfinals to cut its season short.
But this year, the Lady Cougars are only focused on the game ahead of them.
“We’re just taking it one match at a time and we’re a different team, we have a different style of play this year,” Street said. “We haven’t really thought much about that this is where we were at last year and we lost, it’s more of a ‘This is our next opponent before we move on.’”
