College Station volleyball team prepares for regional quarterfinal match against Magnolia West

It’s not likely two volleyball teams meet four times in one season, but 2020 has made anything possible.

The College Station volleyball team will line up opposite Magnolia West (20-5) for the fourth time this season in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Saturday at Rudder’s The Armory.

College Station (19-4) fell 25-16, 13-25, 27-25, 21-25, 9-15 to Magnolia West in the first meeting, but bounced back in the last two matchups, including the District 19-5A tiebreaker on Nov. 16, with four and five set wins, respectively.

Lady Cougar head coach Kacie Street said the team is prepared for another dogfight. But the Lady Cougars are battle tested after being in a tough district that has all four of its playoff teams — Brenham, Magnolia, Magnolia West and College Station — advance to the regional quarterfinals.

“The girls are really excited,” Street said. “I think they understand how good our opponent is and that’s been our whole district. All of us are in the regional quarterfinals. We have just experienced that you have to be on every single time you play, otherwise, they’re going to capitalize on that. It’s definitely kind of a rivalry almost and there’s that extra, ‘Well, we’ve played them so many times we want to play them again.’”