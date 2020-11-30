College Station volleyball team prepares for Region III 5A semifinals match against Friendswood

The games keep getting bigger for the College Station volleyball team and seemingly so do the opposing outside hitters.

The Friendswood Lady Mustangs, led by a trio of players who have combined for 703 kills, will play the Lady Cougars at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Class 5A regional semifinal action at the Merrell Center in Katy.

“They have decent size and they have a couple of really dominant hitters at several positions, [especially] on the right side,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “We know that we’re going to have to block well and slow down the balls and then kind of basically just outscrap [them] and play pretty smart on offense.”

Friendswood (23-3) averages 12.3 kills per set. Senior Alessandra Meoni leads with 262. Junior Sarah Sitton adds 224 and senior Ashlyn Svoboda has 217. The 6-foot-1 Sitton is hitting .386, the 5-10 Svoboda .333 and the 5-11 Meoni .328.

“They’ve got a lot of firepower,” said Street, adding that the Lady Cougars really haven’t faced an opponent that completely mirrors them, though the closest probably would be their District 19-5A rival Brenham. The Cubettes featured 6-2 sophomore outside hitter Brooke Bentke, 6-foot senior middle hitter Abby Clayton, who has committed to Sam Houston State, and 5-10 senior outside hitter Jenna Hardy.