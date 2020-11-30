College Station volleyball team prepares for Region III 5A semifinals match against Friendswood

The games keep getting bigger for the College Station volleyball team and seemingly so do the opposing outside hitters.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs, led by a trio of players who have combined for 703 kills, will play the Lady Cougars at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Class 5A regional semifinal action at the Merrell Center in Katy.
“They have decent size and they have a couple of really dominant hitters at several positions, [especially] on the right side,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “We know that we’re going to have to block well and slow down the balls and then kind of basically just outscrap [them] and play pretty smart on offense.”
Friendswood (23-3) averages 12.3 kills per set. Senior Alessandra Meoni leads with 262. Junior Sarah Sitton adds 224 and senior Ashlyn Svoboda has 217. The 6-foot-1 Sitton is hitting .386, the 5-10 Svoboda .333 and the 5-11 Meoni .328.
“They’ve got a lot of firepower,” said Street, adding that the Lady Cougars really haven’t faced an opponent that completely mirrors them, though the closest probably would be their District 19-5A rival Brenham. The Cubettes featured 6-2 sophomore outside hitter Brooke Bentke, 6-foot senior middle hitter Abby Clayton, who has committed to Sam Houston State, and 5-10 senior outside hitter Jenna Hardy.
College Station (20-4) split a pair of matches with Brenham. The Lady Cougars also won three of four matches against fellow 19-5A member Magnolia West, which has a couple strong hitters. The last two victories against Magnolia West came in a district tiebreaker for second place and Saturday in the regional quarterfinals. The Lady Cougars blocked well in the victories over Brenham and Magnolia West and throughout the playoffs.
Senior Shreya Sunkari leads College Station in blocks with 86. Junior Emery Goerig adds 67, junior Emma Deegear 40, senior Audrey Johnson 26, sophomore Riley Newton 22 and junior Ana De La Garza and senior Kate McKinney add 21 each.
It’s been a pretty remarkable season for the Lady Cougars.
College Station, coming off a regional quarterfinal appearance last season, won six of its first seven matches to be ranked, but fell out after a five-set loss at Magnolia West. The Lady Cougars were 5-3 in league play after losing back-to-back Friday road matches against Brenham and Magnolia.
A four-set victory over Magnolia West ignited its current 10-match winning streak.
“I think in the middle of the year we were working through some chemistry, trying to figure out the best options and I think we progressed,” Street said. “I think all the girls really bought into this and said, ‘OK, this is how we’re going to play.’ And every day in practice it gets better and better.”
Street said the team’s confidence has soared “and they believe that they are good and they can do it.”
Street said that improvement has continued throughout the playoffs.
“They like to win, they like to fight,” she said. “That’s all you can ask from a team and that’s to fight as hard as you can.”
Team leadership starts with the four seniors — setter Macy Nugent, who has signed with Tennessee-Chattanooga, outside hitters Sunkari and McKinney and middle hitter Johnson.
“I think each one of them has stepped up in a big way throughout the year,” Street said. “They understand what it takes in sacrifice and commitment. They really do a good job of knowing like, ‘Hey, this is my job. I’ve got to do this; I’ve got to encourage the underclassmen as well.’
“I just think the seniors have done a great job of saying this is our goal, this is what we want to do.”
Street said the underclassmen have made it work, by following the seniors’ lead.
“It’s been exciting,” she said.
Friendswood will be College Station’s stiffest test this season. The Lady Mustangs are gunning for their 11th trip to state. The Lady Mustangs were 34-18 last season, losing in four sets to eventual state champ Lucas Lovejoy in the semifinals. Friendswood returned four 22-5A all-district players, led by Svoboda who last season was co-offensive most valuable player and Meoni who was the newcomer of the year.
Friendswood was ranked 14th in the last Texas Girls Coaches Association top 25 poll on Nov. 18. The Lady Cougars, who were unranked, beat 13th-ranked Pflugerville Hendrickson in the area playoffs.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Street said. “I think it’s a pretty good matchup between the two of us. I would think that everyone is in for some good volleyball.”
The winner advances to play the winner of Magnolia-Fulshear.
NOTES — The match was originally scheduled for 5 p.m., but the Merrell Center added the Katy-Clear Springs match at 5, moving CS-Friendswood to 7. … College Station made the state tournament in 2013 in Class 3A in its second season of UIL competition, losing to Bellville in the semifinals. … De La Garza leads College Station in kills with 216 followed by Sunkari 165, McKinney 159, Goerig 158 and Newton 150. Junior libero Keira Herron leads in serving with 192 points, six more than De La Garza. Herron has 446 digs and De La Garza 262.
