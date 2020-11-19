College Station volleyball team opens playoffs with sweep of Montgomery

“We wanted to make sure they were having to move her around quite a bit, so they didn’t have the firepower from the outside or from the middle,” Street said. “And I think we did well really attacking at her or going at her when she was blocking.”

McWhirter, who has signed with Palm Beach Atlantic University, helped Montgomery take a 3-1 lead in the first, but College Station built a 15-7 lead with great serving from juniors Keira Herron and Caroline Coyle, who combined for nine points.

“We’re an extremely aggressive serving team,” Street said. “We’ve been like that all year, and you have to be in our district in order to create opportunities.”

Montgomery (15-8) put itself in position to win the second set with strong serving from senior Skyla Rothand and junior Madison Chandler and kills from senior outsider hitter Emma Ely and 6-foot freshman Grace Ellis. But the Lady Cougars battled back from a four-point deficit to take a 15-14 lead, their first since 4-3. Montgomery regrouped after a timeout with a 4-0 run and College Station reciprocated with a 3-0 run after a timeout to tie the game at 20. College Station got a pair of kills from junior Emery Goerig and two kills and a block from senior Kate McKinney to win the set.