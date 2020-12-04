College Station volleyball team loses in three sets to Fulshear in Region III finals

KATY — The Fulshear Lady Chargers brought an abrupt end to the magical season of the College Station volleyball team with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 victory in the Class 5A Region III championship on Thursday night at the Merrell Center.
The Lady Cougars (21-5) had leaned on grit and an uncanny knack to elevate their play in beating more talented teams during an 11-match winning streak en route to their best season in Class 5A. But Fulshear, the defending Class 4A state champ, never flinched. The seventh-ranked Lady Chargers (23-4) fell behind early in the first two sets, but calmly came back to take the lead in each set. Fulshear jumped to a 6-1 lead in the third set. College Station battled back to pull within 12-13, but that was the Lady Cougars’ last hurrah.
Fulshear was led by 6-foot-1 Ellie Echter, an LSU commit, who had some powerful kills, but also had touch, hitting soft shots just over College Station’s blockers who had been so good in previous playoff victories against taller players. Fellow senior outside hitter Alexis Dacosta, who has pledged to Baylor, also had a strong game as did 6-1 junior outside hitter Brielle Warren, a Purdue pledge, who transferred to Fulshear after playing two seasons with the Lady Cougars.
“They have some very experienced players,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “We knew that going in and I think that’s one of the things you can give them a lot of credit for is that there wasn’t one shot that was the same. That’s hard to defend and with us being a defensive-driven team, it was kind of hard to get our offense going through that.”
Fulshear also did a great job of keeping the ball away from junior Keira Herron who had 28 digs against eighth-ranked Friendswood in the regional semifinals. Fulshear prevented College Station from setting up plays, which led to hitting errors by all the Lady Cougars as everyone seemed out of sync.
“Sometimes being in a new situation, you don’t know how you’re going to react,” Street said. “We didn’t come out with our typical fire and I think that put a lot of pressure on themselves, that we weren’t executing. We were making a lot of errors that we typically haven’t been doing in the last few matches. I think that messed with our mental state just a bit.”
While the Lady Cougars strung together too many errors, the Lady Chargers did a good job setting up their big hitters.
“Fulshear has an amazing offense,” College Station senior setter Macy Nugent said. “They were actually extremely scrappy and picked up everything. Their execution was amazing.”
College Station had been able to wear down bigger, more talented teams, forcing them to make errors, but not Fulshear which played like the Lady Cougars had the last few weeks.
It was a short, agonizing night for College Station, which had been swept only once, two months ago at Brenham.
“I would definitely say we were off,” Nugent said. “I think communication was lacking. We were playing individually instead of as a team, which I believe our chemistry has been amazing all season and we kind of backed down tonight.”
The Lady Cougars, who had never advanced past regional quarterfinals in 5A until this season, were flirting with its second state tournament appearance, the first being in Class 3A in the school’s second season.
“There’s a lot on the line being this close to the state tournament, so I think that added pressure also kind of weighed into our skills,” Street said. “We played well at times, but we just didn’t hang long enough or put run together to stick with the match.”
College Station will lose only four seniors — middle blockers Shreya Sunkari and Audrey Johnson, outside hitter Kate McKinney and Nugent.
“Our seniors have done a great job and that’s something we talked about in the [game-ending] hurdle,” Street said. “And that’s you have set a new goal, and a new standard of expectation of what College Station volleyball is about.”
Nugent said she’ll miss the close bond the girls had.
“We have a great team here,” said the Tennessee-Chattanooga signee. “Last year we had a lot of firepower and were expected to go a lot further. This year, we were just super scrappy. We had a ton of grit and played together and that’s what it all comes down to. It comes down to family and that’s what we had this year.”
College Station, coming off that emotionally-draining five-set victory over Friendswood in which it played a near perfect match, scored the first three points of the match with the help of two Fulshear receiving errors. The Lady Chargers came back to tie the match at 7, then used a 5-0 run to take a 13-9 lead.
College Station also scored the first three points of the second set and built it to 10-5 as the Lady Chargers had seven errors, forcing Fulshear to take its first timeout. Fulshear cut down on the errors during a 14-4 run that gave it a 19-14 lead with half of Fulshear’s points coming via College Station errors.
Fulshear, which was unbeaten in 24-5A, advances to play Dripping Springs or Canyon in the state semifinals.
