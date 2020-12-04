College Station volleyball team loses in three sets to Fulshear in Region III finals

The Lady Cougars, who had never advanced past regional quarterfinals in 5A until this season, were flirting with its second state tournament appearance, the first being in Class 3A in the school’s second season.

“There’s a lot on the line being this close to the state tournament, so I think that added pressure also kind of weighed into our skills,” Street said. “We played well at times, but we just didn’t hang long enough or put run together to stick with the match.”

College Station will lose only four seniors — middle blockers Shreya Sunkari and Audrey Johnson, outside hitter Kate McKinney and Nugent.

“Our seniors have done a great job and that’s something we talked about in the [game-ending] hurdle,” Street said. “And that’s you have set a new goal, and a new standard of expectation of what College Station volleyball is about.”

Nugent said she’ll miss the close bond the girls had.

“We have a great team here,” said the Tennessee-Chattanooga signee. “Last year we had a lot of firepower and were expected to go a lot further. This year, we were just super scrappy. We had a ton of grit and played together and that’s what it all comes down to. It comes down to family and that’s what we had this year.”