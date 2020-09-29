College Station volleyball team handles Magnolia in four tough sets

The match was competitive from the start. De La Garza and 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter Kate McKinney teamed up with junior setter Keira Herron for three straight points in the first set to give the Lady Cougars a 15-14 lead. The set had been tied eight times, but College Station dominated it the rest of the way with De La Garza, Newton and 6-2 senior middle blocker Audrey Johnson leading the way.

College Station opened the second set with an ace by Nugent, but the Lady Cougars never led again. Magnolia 5-10 junior middle blocker Brynn Botkin and 5-8 junior outside hitter Sydney Gentry led the Lady Bulldogs’ surge in the second set. Magnolia led by as many as five points and improved as the match progressed. The Lady Cougars pulled within a point four times, the last at 19-18, but Magnolia closed it out on a service error by College Station.

“We hit a lot long [that set], missed a lot of serves,” Street said. “We knew this was going to be a really tough match and that we would have to play clean in order to win.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Street said she was pleased with the way her team adjusted to Magnolia’s gritty defense, cleaning up many of its mistakes. Herron had 22 digs, Abby Peterek 15, Nugent 13 and De La Garza 12.

College Station last trailed 6-5 in both the third and fourth sets.