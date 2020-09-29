College Station volleyball team handles Magnolia in four tough sets

Solid play from junior Ana De La Garza and sophomore Riley Newton helped the College Station volleyball team open District 19-5A with a hard-fought 25-18, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22 victory over Magnolia on Tuesday at Cougar Gym.
The 12th-ranked Cougars (6-1) avoided an upset at the hands of the pesky Lady Bulldogs (2-5) by closing out the last two sets. Magnolia battled back from a 19-13 deficit in the third set to tie it at 24 on a well-placed shot in the middle of the Lady Cougars’ defense. College Station kept its composure thanks to senior outside hitter Shreya Sunkari, who ripped a shot from the back line for a 25-24 lead then blasted a cross-court kill that all Magnolia could do was watch.
Sunkari, who stirred the crowd with an impressive a cappella delivery of the national anthem, sent them home with a kill to end the match. College Station broke a 10-10 tie in the fifth set and built a 17-12 lead as De La Garza had three service points, including an ace, along with three kills. Magnolia pulled within two points four times, but College Station never let the Lady Bulldogs get closer.
“That’s probably the best defensive team that we have faced,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “They don’t let a lot drop, which can be frustrating on our end. But I think in the last two sets they made a few more errors than we did.”
The Lady Cougars’ relentless pressure seemed to wear on Magnolia. College Station had 53 kills, 17 of them by De La Garza. Newton added nine and senior Macy Nugent had eight as that trio combined for only seven errors.
The match was competitive from the start. De La Garza and 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter Kate McKinney teamed up with junior setter Keira Herron for three straight points in the first set to give the Lady Cougars a 15-14 lead. The set had been tied eight times, but College Station dominated it the rest of the way with De La Garza, Newton and 6-2 senior middle blocker Audrey Johnson leading the way.
College Station opened the second set with an ace by Nugent, but the Lady Cougars never led again. Magnolia 5-10 junior middle blocker Brynn Botkin and 5-8 junior outside hitter Sydney Gentry led the Lady Bulldogs’ surge in the second set. Magnolia led by as many as five points and improved as the match progressed. The Lady Cougars pulled within a point four times, the last at 19-18, but Magnolia closed it out on a service error by College Station.
“We hit a lot long [that set], missed a lot of serves,” Street said. “We knew this was going to be a really tough match and that we would have to play clean in order to win.”
Street said she was pleased with the way her team adjusted to Magnolia’s gritty defense, cleaning up many of its mistakes. Herron had 22 digs, Abby Peterek 15, Nugent 13 and De La Garza 12.
College Station last trailed 6-5 in both the third and fourth sets.
“I feel like we kind of just got quiet [in the second set] and we started to get down on ourselves,” De La Garza said. “Whenever they started to gain points, we couldn’t respond. I feel like we usually do well in responding and coming back after getting down like that.”
De La Garza said the Lady Cougars did a better job of receiving serves in the last two sets to set up the offense. De La Garza helped fuel the offense with 19 assists, while Peterek had 18.
College Station benefitted from playing a tough nondistrict schedule that included victories over Bryan, Clear Creek and Katy.
“I think our nondistrict really prepared us because we were playing a lot of 6A teams that were bigger than us,” De La Garza said. “And we were able to respond and not let the height of the defense get to us. We’re a really good team when we play together.”
Both teams struggled with serving. The teams combined for nine service errors in the first set. College Station had four more in the second set, including on two of the last three points Magnolia earned.
“I think nerves had a little bit to do with it in the first set,” Street said. “But after that, there’s always the balance of serving aggressively or serving easy.”
College Station will play at seventh-ranked Magnolia West on Friday. Magnolia West swept Rudder in its opener, while second-ranked Brenham moved to 8-0 with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-7 victory at Waller.
The College Station JV beat Magnolia 23-25, 25-15, 25-19 and the freshmen Black won 25-12, 25-18. College Station’s freshmen Purple lost 25-9, 25-12.
