College Station volleyball team faces No. 13 Hendrickson today

The College Station volleyball team will play 13th-ranked Pflugerville Hendrickson in Class 5A area playoff action at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Rockdale High School.

The Lady Cougars (18-4), who have won eight straight matches. They are led by junior Ana De La Garza who has 193 kills followed by senior Shreya Sunkari (146), junior Emery Goerig (142), senior Kate McKinney (135) and sophomore Riley Newton (131).

College Station, which did a great job of neutralizing Montgomery senior setter Raina McWhirter in a three-set sweep of the Lady Bears, face another stiff test in Hendrickson junior Karys Dove who has 631 assists. Hendrickson (19-3), which is hitting .264 with junior outside hitter Katherine Neille having 192 kills and junior middle blocker Ella Wendel adds 161.

Hendrickson, which was 2-14 in 13-6A last season, benefitted from dropping down a classification, going 14-0 in 18-5A. The Lady Hawks have lost only five sets in their 15-match winning streak.

Brenham (18-5), which was the fourth seed in 19-5A behind Magnolia, College Station and Magnolia West, will play Austin Anderson (15-2) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Viking Gym. Brenham advanced with a 25-12, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21 victory over Montgomery Lake Creek.