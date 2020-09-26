College Station volleyball team beats Katy in four sets

Ana De La Garza and Shreya Sunkari each had 11 kills, and Kate McKinney had nine to help the College Station volleyball team beat Katy 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22 on Friday.

College Station’s Keira Herron had one kill and a team-high 25 digs and six aces, while Macy Nugent had 1 kill, 17 digs and one ace. De La Garza had four aces, one assist and 13 digs, and McKinney had two assists, on ace, 13 digs and two blocks.