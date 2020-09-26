 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station volleyball team beats Katy in four sets
0 comments

College Station volleyball team beats Katy in four sets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ana De La Garza and Shreya Sunkari each had 11 kills, and Kate McKinney had nine to help the College Station volleyball team beat Katy 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22 on Friday.

College Station’s Keira Herron had one kill and a team-high 25 digs and six aces, while Macy Nugent had 1 kill, 17 digs and one ace. De La Garza had four aces, one assist and 13 digs, and McKinney had two assists, on ace, 13 digs and two blocks.

Katy won the JV match 23-25, 25-23, 25-21. College Station’s freshman Black won 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, and College Station’s freshman Purple lost 25-23, 25-21.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert