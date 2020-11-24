College Station volleyball team beats Hendrickson to reach regional quarterfinals

The Lady Hawks did deny College Station a sweep by fighting off four match points in the third set. Hendrickson tied it for the 14th and final time at 28 but needed four hits — one more than allowed, though the first referee ruled the ball was hit only three times. The Lady Hawks were soon celebrating their good fortune after a kill by Hannah Hicks and an attack error by College Station gave them the set.

Hendrickson’s good fortune was short-lived as College Station took a 6-0 lead in the fourth set with precision serving by Nugent, including an ace. Outside hitters De La Garza and Sunkari had blocks and Deegear added a kill. Hendrickson fought back to within 9-8, but College Station regained control with an 8-0 run. Junior Caroline Coyle served for seven of the points as Newton had two kills, De La Garza added a block and a dink shot for a point and Goerig had a block.

The stretch mirrored many in the match with the Lady Cougars getting contributions from everyone on the court. That especially was true with 59 digs from nine players. A few times, Hendrickson players started to celebrate a big kill, but College Station came up with the dig to keep the play alive.

“I think our block was set really well and we were putting up big hands, so it was easy for me to get in position to get the ball up,” said Herron, who had 19 digs.