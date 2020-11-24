College Station volleyball team beats Hendrickson to reach regional quarterfinals

ROCKDALE — The College Station volleyball team didn’t get mad when an apparent official’s call cost it a set. It just played better. Much better.
The Lady Cougars put a dominating finish on a 25-20, 25-17, 28-30, 25-13 victory over the Pflugerville Hendrickson Lady Hawks in Class 5A area playoff action Tuesday afternoon at Rockdale’s Tiger Gym.
College Station scored the first six points and the last six points in the fourth set and in the middle used an 8-0 run for a commanding 19-10 lead.
That fourth-set performance helped the Lady Cougars (19-4) advance to play District 19-5A rival Magnolia West (20-5) in the regional quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Saturday at Rudder’s The Armory.
It will be the fourth meeting between College Station and Magnolia West. They split regular-season matches, then College Station beat Magnolia West in a district playoff for the second seed.
District 19-5A champion Magnolia and fourth-place finisher Brenham also advanced to the regional quarterfinals. The Lady Cougars split matches with those teams, and playing in the competitive 19-5A seemingly paid dividends in Tuesday’s victory over 13th-ranked Hendrickson (19-4). The Lady Hawks had won 15 straight matches, losing only five sets over that stretch with a powerful middle attack, but the Lady Cougars kept their big hitters in check by attacking their setters. Forcing Hendrickson’s setter to handle the first ball cut down on the Lady Hawks’ chances at setting up a good kill shot.
“When we did that, we typically won those points,” College Station coach Kacie Street said. “When we had to scrap to put the ball back in play on the other side, they were in system and almost won the point every time with their middles, who are extremely powerful, and the setters are very good.”
On the flip side, College Station’s setters had one of their best efforts.
“Our setters were able to move the ball back and forth and switch sides of the court,” Street said. “And I don’t think [Hendrickson] could keep up. That was the biggest difference. We had attackers all doing their job rather than relying on a few.”
Senior Macy Nugent had 22 assists and junior Abby Peterek added 19. Junior libero Keira Herron chipped in with five.
“I’d say Abby and I both did a good job of spreading the sets out,” Nugent said. “Hendrickson has amazing middles who played outstanding, so we both had to work on holding and creating better chances for our hitters, because they had only one block up.”
College Station had 47 assists, which helped the Lady Cougars to 52 kills. Sophomore Riley Newton had 13 kills, senior Kate McKinney 11, junior Ana De La Garza 10, junior Emma Deegear seven, and senior Shreya Sunkari and junior Emery Goerig each had five.
“Today, everyone was involved. Everyone stepped up,” Nugent said. “That’s part of the reason our offense was so aggressive.”
The Lady Hawks did deny College Station a sweep by fighting off four match points in the third set. Hendrickson tied it for the 14th and final time at 28 but needed four hits — one more than allowed, though the first referee ruled the ball was hit only three times. The Lady Hawks were soon celebrating their good fortune after a kill by Hannah Hicks and an attack error by College Station gave them the set.
Hendrickson’s good fortune was short-lived as College Station took a 6-0 lead in the fourth set with precision serving by Nugent, including an ace. Outside hitters De La Garza and Sunkari had blocks and Deegear added a kill. Hendrickson fought back to within 9-8, but College Station regained control with an 8-0 run. Junior Caroline Coyle served for seven of the points as Newton had two kills, De La Garza added a block and a dink shot for a point and Goerig had a block.
The stretch mirrored many in the match with the Lady Cougars getting contributions from everyone on the court. That especially was true with 59 digs from nine players. A few times, Hendrickson players started to celebrate a big kill, but College Station came up with the dig to keep the play alive.
“I think our block was set really well and we were putting up big hands, so it was easy for me to get in position to get the ball up,” said Herron, who had 19 digs.
Sunkari had six solo blocks and De La Garza added three.
Herron said College Station’s defensive effort has stepped up in recent matches.
“Our energy and our excitement level just keeps going up and up,” Herron said. “I think we’re getting scrappier every time we step on the floor.”
Coyle added 10 digs, Peterek eight, De La Garza seven, Nugent six and McKinney five.
The match had a riveting start. The first set was tied 10 times, the last at 17. Hendrickson, which led by three points twice, pulled within 20-19 on a kill by sophomore Kyra Dove. College Station answered with kills by De La Garza and Newton along with a block by De La Garza for its largest lead of the set at 23-19. The Lady Hawks got a kill by Dove after a timeout, but College Station closed the set on a flip shot by Peterek and a block by Sunkari.
College Station never trailed in the second set, building a 16-7 lead and forcing Hendrickson to take both of its timeouts. The Lady Hawks pulled within 22-17, forcing College Station to take its first timeout of the match. But thanks to a couple great digs, College Station closed out the set via three attack errors by Hendrickson.
In the third set, Hendrickson got a kill from Hicks to fight off the first match point. College Station had attack errors on its second and third match points, then had the questionable call on the fourth match point. The players initially looked upset with the call but went back to work.
“We just tried to kind of wash it from our mind,” Herron said. “It’s fine, next point. We’ve got to keep working and we kept working the next set. We were kind of a little mad. We were fired up from that set. So we were like, ‘We’re going to put it down.’ Basically, like step on them.”
And they did in a big way.
“It just goes to show they are very focused,” said Street, adding that her players realized they also made mistakes down the stretch that allowed Hendrickson to win the third set. “Yeah, you’re going to get bad calls here and there, but they call the game the way they see it, so you’ve just got to move on.”
•
NOTES — College Station reached the regional quarterfinals last year, losing to Cedar Park. ... College Station had 11 aces with four from Coyle and two each from Nugent and Goerig.
