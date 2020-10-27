College Station volleyball team bags big victory in District 19-5A

“Our focus was, honestly, to play together, knowing that things don’t have to be perfect in order for us to come out ahead,” Street said. “We just really worked a lot on mentality this week. It was a lot of mentality, because [Magnolia West] is super talented.”

College Station showed it is talented as well, executing the game plan and limiting bad stretches.

College Station scored the match’s first four points, but Magnolia West rallied for a 10-8 lead. Undaunted, the Lady Cougars went on a 7-1 run for an 18-12 lead. Juniors Ana De La Garza and Emma Deegear each had two kills and senior Macy Nugent added an ace and an assist to cap the run.

Magnolia West stormed back behind senior outside hitter Alyssa May for a 23-21 lead. The Lady Mustangs hurt themselves with a long serve, and Goerig tied the game with an ace. A pair of kills by De La Garza gave College Station the set.

Magnolia West took a 6-1 lead in the second set and controlled play until College Station gained a 19-17 lead on a 4-0 run with the last three points coming off Lady Mustangs’ mistakes. But after Magnolia West tied the game at 20, the Lady Mustangs closed out the set on a 5-1 run with all but one of the points coming off College Station mistakes.