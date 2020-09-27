 Skip to main content
College Station volleyball beats Clear Creek
College Station volleyball beats Clear Creek

20200919 CS V BRYAN MM 03

College Station's Emery Goerig (11) and Ana De La Garza (7) look to block Bryan's Morgan Riley (9) during game action at Viking Gym on Saturday.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

The College Station volleyball team beat Clear Creek 25-19, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 on Saturday in nondistrict play. The Lady Cougars were led by Ana De La Garza who had 15 digs, eight kills and three aces.

Shreya Sunkari and Audrey Johnson had eight and seven blocks, respectively, while Kate McKinney dominated the net with 12 kills and a .480 hitting percentage. Kiera Herron also had 15 digs and Riley Newton followed closely behind De La Garza with six kills. The Lady Cougars move to 5-1 overall and will start District 19-5A play against Magnolia on Tuesday at Cougar Gym.

