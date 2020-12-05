College Station uses ground game to run over Magnolia West 70-28

The College Station football team put a bow on its regular season and extended its winning streak to seven Friday night as the Cougars sailed past the Magnolia West Mustangs 70-28 in a District 8-5A Division I finale at Cougar Stadium.
The Cougars (9-1, 7-1) utilized a new approach to their pass-heavy offensive attack and used their running game to eat up grass lawnmower-style. After a slow first quarter, the Cougars (9-1, 7-1) found another gear and scored 28 unanswered points with all six of their first-half touchdowns coming on the ground.
It wasn’t until 4:37 remained in the first half that Magnolia West (5-5, 4-4) began to gain some traction with two short touchdown drives, but the Mustangs still trailed 42-14 at halftime.
The Mustangs’ defense posed a unique set of challenges for the Cougars up front, but College Station’s offensive line rose to the occasion, paving the way for running backs Roderick Brown and Marquise Collins to break free. Brown sparked the fire with three of his four touchdown runs coming in the first half, and Collins took it away in the latter, cruising through traffic to add three straight touchdown runs in the second half to finish with four total.
“We needed those two guys to get going tonight,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “You never know when you get in a game what the rhythm is going to be like.”
Following halftime, the Cougars were hindered by a series of early penalties that diminished scoring opportunities. But midway through the third quarter, they found their rhythm once again and continued to dominate the line of scrimmage en route to the victory.
“Defensively, [the Mustangs] fly around. They reminded me of us on defense,” Huff said. “I was really proud of the way the kids stepped up up front tonight.”
Magnolia West quarterback Brock Dalton threatened College Station’s secondary with his strong arm throughout the night, but the Cougar unit also capitalized on deep-ball opportunities and intercepted three passes in the second half to seal the win for the playoff-bound Cougars.
“I think it’s good for momentum going into playoffs,” Huff said. “It has been a long season.”
With the win, the Cougars have secured the opportunity to host a first-round playoff game in their seventh straight trip to the postseason.
College Station will host Sherman at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at Cougar Stadium in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs.
