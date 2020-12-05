College Station uses ground game to run over Magnolia West 70-28

The College Station football team put a bow on its regular season and extended its winning streak to seven Friday night as the Cougars sailed past the Magnolia West Mustangs 70-28 in a District 8-5A Division I finale at Cougar Stadium.

The Cougars (9-1, 7-1) utilized a new approach to their pass-heavy offensive attack and used their running game to eat up grass lawnmower-style. After a slow first quarter, the Cougars (9-1, 7-1) found another gear and scored 28 unanswered points with all six of their first-half touchdowns coming on the ground.

It wasn’t until 4:37 remained in the first half that Magnolia West (5-5, 4-4) began to gain some traction with two short touchdown drives, but the Mustangs still trailed 42-14 at halftime.

The Mustangs’ defense posed a unique set of challenges for the Cougars up front, but College Station’s offensive line rose to the occasion, paving the way for running backs Roderick Brown and Marquise Collins to break free. Brown sparked the fire with three of his four touchdown runs coming in the first half, and Collins took it away in the latter, cruising through traffic to add three straight touchdown runs in the second half to finish with four total.