College Station softball team loses at Katy Paetow

KATY — The College Station softball team lost to Katy Paetow 6-4 on Friday in District 19-5A play.
College Station’s Bryce Clendenin went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, while Brenna Pruitt went 2 for 4.
Katy Paetow 6, College Station 4
College Station 300 001 0 — 4 9 1
Paetow 203 010 X — 6 15 4
W — A. Rodriguez. L — Mia Ramirez.
Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Bryce Clendenin 3-3, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs, run, walk; Brenna Pruitt 2-4.
