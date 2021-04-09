 Skip to main content
College Station softball team loses at Katy Paetow
KATY — The College Station softball team lost to Katy Paetow 6-4 on Friday in District 19-5A play.

College Station’s Bryce Clendenin went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, while Brenna Pruitt went 2 for 4.

Katy Paetow 6, College Station 4

College Station 300 001 0 — 4 9 1

Paetow 203 010 X — 6 15 4

W — A. Rodriguez. L — Mia Ramirez.

Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Bryce Clendenin 3-3, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs, run, walk; Brenna Pruitt 2-4.

