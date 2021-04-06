College Station softball team edges past A&M Consolidated 10-9

“She was a little spark plug for us,” Gibson said. “She got that ball in quick on that hit down the line and allowed us to get a little double-play situation.”

Consol scored three runs in the second to tie the game at 5, but it could have been worse. Consol’s Leah Becerra had a bunt single to load the bases with no outs, but freshman third baseman Bryce Clendenin teamed up with shortstop Scarmardo covering third to pick the runner off third on the play.

College Station freshman right-hander Mia Ramirez threw a complete game. She retired the side in order in only the fourth, but was at her best in the seventh, throwing seven of her eight pitches for strikes to get the last two outs after Consol pinch-hitter Karly Risner had singled.

“She finally started getting in her groove and we stuck with here,” Gibson said. “Because we know once she gets it in her head to fight and compete, she gets it down. And she did an outstanding job.”

Gibson said the weekly team dinners by parents to help the youngsters gel and mesh paid off in Tuesday’s victory.