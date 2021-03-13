College Station softball team drops district game to Katy Paetow

College Station’s Sage Scarmardo went 2 for 4 with a home run, and Summer Scarmardo went 2 for 4, but the Lady Cougars’ late rally fell just short in a 5-4 loss to Katy Paetow in District 19-5A play Friday at Lady Cougar Field.

College Station’s Bryce Clendenin had a double and an RBI.

Paetow improved to 2-1 in district.

The Lady Cougars (1-5, 0-3) will open play in the NFCA Classic by hosting The Woodlands at 10 a.m. Thursday followed by a game against Cy-Fair at 5:30 p.m.

Katy Paetow 5, College Station 4

Paetow 300 020 0 — 5 10 4

College Station 002 100 1 — 4 5 1

W — Jade Catterwood. L — Mirah Ramirez.

Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Sage Scarmado 2-4, home run, RBI; Bryce Clendenin double, RBI; Summer Scarmardo 2-4.