 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station softball team drops district game to Katy Paetow
0 comments

College Station softball team drops district game to Katy Paetow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station’s Sage Scarmardo went 2 for 4 with a home run, and Summer Scarmardo went 2 for 4, but the Lady Cougars’ late rally fell just short in a 5-4 loss to Katy Paetow in District 19-5A play Friday at Lady Cougar Field.

College Station’s Bryce Clendenin had a double and an RBI.

Paetow improved to 2-1 in district.

The Lady Cougars (1-5, 0-3) will open play in the NFCA Classic by hosting The Woodlands at 10 a.m. Thursday followed by a game against Cy-Fair at 5:30 p.m.

Katy Paetow 5, College Station 4

Paetow 300 020 0 — 5 10 4

College Station 002 100 1 — 4 5 1

W — Jade Catterwood. L — Mirah Ramirez.

Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Sage Scarmado 2-4, home run, RBI; Bryce Clendenin double, RBI; Summer Scarmardo 2-4.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert