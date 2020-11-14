College Station shuts out Cleveland 64-0

CLEVELAND — Fast and furious was the name of the game for the College Station Cougars Friday night at Indian Stadium.
The Cougars elected to receive to start the game and their offense went right to work en route to a 64-0 victory over Cleveland in a District 8-5A Division I matchup.
College Station (6-1, 4-1) scored on all nine of its offensive possessions for a season-high 64 points while accumulating 432 yards of offense. The Cougar defense also produced its second shutout of the year.
“We stayed away from silly penalties tonight, kept the ball off the ground and just did things that were cleaner,” College Station coach Steve Huff said. “As you’re moving this time of year, you hope you can do [that] and then coming and finishing the second half. Being up at halftime is one thing, but coming out and finishing the ball game in good style and not getting sloppy, I thought that was huge also.”
Field position was a key ingredient of the Cougars’ formula for success. College Station had six drives start in Cleveland territory and scored in less than two-and-a-half minutes on each possession.
“That’s one thing we’re trying to get better at is get our tempo where we like to play,” Huff said. “But it comes down to your first-down play, getting yardage on first down and getting the ball moving. I thought the kids did a good job of getting that going tonight.”
In the first half, College Station did the majority of its damage through the air. Junior quarterback Jett Huff threw six touchdown passes in the opening 28 minutes, finishing the night with 205 yards passing after completing a near-perfect 15 of 17 attempts.
“They gave us one-on-one looks with our receivers, and most of the time if I have a receiver one-on-one, I’m going to go to him because I trust my guys and I know they can get open and our timing is really well together,” Jett Huff said. “They just stayed in man, and I think that really helped us be successful.”
Cleveland controlled the clock in the second half, but the Cougars held onto the shutout and added a pair of rushing touchdowns. Roderick Brown ended his four-touchdown night with a 56-yard run to the end zone with 4:24 left in the third quarter. Junior Bradley Jones capped the Cougars’ robust offensive outing with a 1-yard touchdown run with 10:00 left in the game.
A strong offensive output from College Station was backed by a disruptive defensive performance.
Cleveland’s quirky run-oriented offense featuring lots of misdirection didn’t faze the Cougars. They held the Indians to 120 total yards of offense and just 2.6 yards per play. College Station also forced two turnovers — one interception and one fumble. Steve Huff said preparing for Cleveland’s offense was difficult but said the Cougars’ defense played clean and stuck to their assignments, which limited big plays.
“I thought the defense played lights out because that team scored 40 points last week against New Caney” Steve Huff said. “So you look at that, and I’m very, very impressed with the way the defense played tonight.”
District play continues for College Station next Friday as the Cougars host Caney Creek, which remained winless in 8-5A-I play after losing to New Caney on Thursday.
