College Station shuts out Cleveland 64-0

CLEVELAND — Fast and furious was the name of the game for the College Station Cougars Friday night at Indian Stadium.

The Cougars elected to receive to start the game and their offense went right to work en route to a 64-0 victory over Cleveland in a District 8-5A Division I matchup.

College Station (6-1, 4-1) scored on all nine of its offensive possessions for a season-high 64 points while accumulating 432 yards of offense. The Cougar defense also produced its second shutout of the year.

“We stayed away from silly penalties tonight, kept the ball off the ground and just did things that were cleaner,” College Station coach Steve Huff said. “As you’re moving this time of year, you hope you can do [that] and then coming and finishing the second half. Being up at halftime is one thing, but coming out and finishing the ball game in good style and not getting sloppy, I thought that was huge also.”

Field position was a key ingredient of the Cougars’ formula for success. College Station had six drives start in Cleveland territory and scored in less than two-and-a-half minutes on each possession.