College Station seniors built foundation for girls basketball success

“[Richardson] just brings a lot of energy,” Johnson said. “Whatever role she’s put in, she’s more than happy to do it. She just goes out there and plays hard every night no matter how many minutes or seconds she’s out there. She goes out there and plays her butt off each and every game.”

Youlton averages the fewest minutes of College Station’s seniors but manages to make a big impact.

“She has a lot of integrity,” Johnson said. “She does everything right when no one is around. She keeps us accountable. She’s a leader no matter if she’s on the court or off the court. She’s going to correct us when we’re wrong. And she allows us to correct her when she’s wrong.”

Symank said every team needs a player like Youlton.

“She is such a special kid, because she’s such a hard worker and so selfless,” Symank said. “You really, really need players like that, especially for that senior leadership.”

This senior class is long on leadership, something Johnson and Thompson says starts with their coach.