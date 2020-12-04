College Station senior tight end Will Henson grows into reliable leader

“I’ve been around it since I can remember,” Henson said. “I’ve always been out there at the fields. I feel like it’s taught me a lot of good lessons that’s helped me a lot as a person.”

With his father being a coach, College Station is the fourth place Henson has lived. Although changes and moves have come through the years, Henson said he’s grateful to finish his high school career at College Station High School. Henson said he hasn’t decided what his college plans hold, but noted he hopes to major in business while also continuing his football career.

“It’s not how everything I thought would go,” Henson said. “Growing up, in the seventh grade I thought I was going to graduate from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri. Being a coach’s kid, you never know what’s going to happen and you could move at any time. I think it means a lot to me just because of how much this team has accepted me and brought me in.”

For now, Henson and College Station are focused on finishing this fall. Regardless of Friday’s outcome, the Cougars will finish second in District 8-5A Division I, but must come ready as Magnolia West is in a must-win situation to clinch a playoff berth after losing three-straight games.