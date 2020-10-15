College Station senior lineman Isaac Almaraz leading young defensive front

Regardless of the score against Magnolia, Almaraz said each Friday night is a chance to get better and take home a win.

“I just see a bright path for this season, but none of that really matters if we don’t play one game at a time and get better every week,” Almaraz said.

“I think we have a good group of guys and they worked really hard. We’re all trying to be the best that we possibly can be.”

The Cougars have one other lineman with varsity experience, but Almaraz is the only returning starter. He is second on the team with 28 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one quarterback pressure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With a slew of newcomers lining up next to him this year, Almaraz felt some pressure to be a good leader. Frashure said from his point of view, Almaraz is the best guy for the job.

“Whatever I give him to do, he’s going to get the job done,” Frashure said. “That’s a pretty great thing to have in a player, to know that whatever the task is going to be — like ‘Hey, the person in front of you is going to be a big time college football player next year — [it] doesn’t matter. Isaac is going to go in there and get it done.”

Almaraz knows exactly what his young teammates are going through.