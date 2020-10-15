College Station senior lineman Isaac Almaraz leading young defensive front

Isaac Almaraz snatched up Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson while picking his fantasy football team this year, and the six-time Pro Bowler has undoubtedly done well for Almaraz’s team. But the two have more in common than just fantasy football points.
The College Station defensive lineman and Wilson are calm, cool and collected on the field, especially in high-pressured situations, which has proven to be a successful method for both players.
“It’s one of those things where I’ll be grading film that night and I’m like ‘Wow, Isaac had 11 tackles,’” defensive line coach Gregg Frashure said. “He’s just going to go make a play and then go right back to the huddle. He’s not going to jump around, he’s not going to celebrate. He’s fired up, but he’s not going to outwardly show it.”
Whether it’s a crucial quarterback pressure or a tackle for loss that forces a fourth down, Almaraz keeps his in-game celebration to a minimum. He said once he finishes one play, he’s already thinking about the next.
“I just try to stay really calm and play one play at a time,” Almaraz said. “Because if something happens on one play and I’m thinking about it then I won’t be at 100% on the next play.”
Almaraz’s calm demeanor and focus has helped the Cougars young defensive line look more confident this season. College Station has held its opponents to 41 points in three games in the delayed 2020 season, losing its first game to District 8-5A Division I foe, Magnolia last week after being shutout in the second half.
Regardless of the score against Magnolia, Almaraz said each Friday night is a chance to get better and take home a win.
“I just see a bright path for this season, but none of that really matters if we don’t play one game at a time and get better every week,” Almaraz said.
“I think we have a good group of guys and they worked really hard. We’re all trying to be the best that we possibly can be.”
The Cougars have one other lineman with varsity experience, but Almaraz is the only returning starter. He is second on the team with 28 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one quarterback pressure.
With a slew of newcomers lining up next to him this year, Almaraz felt some pressure to be a good leader. Frashure said from his point of view, Almaraz is the best guy for the job.
“Whatever I give him to do, he’s going to get the job done,” Frashure said. “That’s a pretty great thing to have in a player, to know that whatever the task is going to be — like ‘Hey, the person in front of you is going to be a big time college football player next year — [it] doesn’t matter. Isaac is going to go in there and get it done.”
Almaraz knows exactly what his young teammates are going through.
In 2018, when he was a sophomore on varsity, Almaraz was put into the starting lineup after Cougar standout and state champion defensive end Jayden Hannath got hurt in the first playoff game. Almaraz hadn’t seen more than 10 snaps in each game that season, but his performance proved he could step up to the challenge. Almaraz had nine tackles in the game and has started every game since then.
“I was stressed out,” Almaraz said when hearing Frashure call his name on the sidelines. “I was like this is my time to shine because I’m going to have to lead the defensive line next year also. I think it was just the time for me to prove myself and what I could do for the defensive line and the team.”
Now as a senior, Almaraz is no longer nervous when he gets called up to help his team. Almaraz said Frashure’s confidence in his abilities has a lot to do with it. Hannath and former defensive end and fullback Truce Tumlinson also helped Almaraz mature into the player he is now.
Almaraz said he learned from his teammates by building a strong friendship with them on and off the field, something he still enjoys doing now as a veteran.
Almaraz even gave the underclassmen some advice before College Station started its tough district slate last week — don’t look ahead; focus on game at a time.
“We can’t control anything that’s ahead right now,” Almaraz said. “We can only control each week.”
Frashure said Almaraz’s intelligence on the field is something you can’t teach in practice and it helps in tough game situations.
“He’s intelligent and [has] experience over the last several years. The combination of those two things — he understands schemes very, very well. He can make adjustments in the middle of the game and he can apply it right away. That’s an intangible thing. You can develop a lot of things, you can make kids stronger, faster, but intelligence and experience are intangible.”
College Station will face New Caney Porter in 8-5A play at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium.
College Station v Waller
