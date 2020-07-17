TYLER — College Station’s Marshall Roenigk shot an even-par 71 at Willow Brook Country Club on Thursday to qualify for the 111th Texas Amateur.
Dallas’ Andy McCabe shot 69 to win the TGA’s East 2 qualifier by one shot over Frisco’s Luke Whitney and Quitman’s Jeremy Bates. Roenigk tied for fourth with four other golfers and earned one of six automatic qualifying spots in a playoff. College Station’s Bryan Otto missed a chance at an alternate spot by one shot with a 73.
The Texas Amateur is set for Aug. 6-9 at Boot Ranch in Fredericksburg.
