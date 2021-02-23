 Skip to main content
College Station’s Johnson, Rudder’s Tianna Mathis nominated for McDonald’s games
College Station’s Na’layjah Johnson and Rudder’s Tianna Mathis were among 19 Central Texas girls basketball players nominated for the 44th annual McDonald’s All-American Games teams.

