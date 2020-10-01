College Station running back Roderick Brown making name for himself early in season

35:27 Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Recapping Week 1 of 5A/6A action, plus looking ahead to Week 6 of the season
Perched atop Cougar Stadium, two Hutto assistant coaches gazed down on College Station senior running back Roderick Brown with heightened intrigue. With every step that pulled Brown away from the Hippo defenders, the coaches eyes grew wider.
“That Brown kid — he’s got to have some offers, right?” one coach asked.
More surprising to those coaches than Brown’s four total touchdowns Friday against the Hippos was the answer to that question, “No.”
With one uncertain season left with the Cougars, Brown is out to prove that he can play for some big named programs at the next level, while hopefully leading College Station back to the state championship promise land, he said.
“I think that will come,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “He doesn’t talk about it. It’s not like he talks to us about being frustrated or anything like that. He’s got to go out and play and play with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder and then go out and compete your senior year.”
Friday, in the Cougar’s season-opening 55-14 win over Hutto, the senior rushed for 124 yards on 11 carries, while tallying three rushing touchdowns. He added 88 yards through the air on three catches and a touchdown. Through his entire rushing performance, which only incorporated the first three quarters of the game, Brown lost just three yards.
In another strange COVID-19 twist, Friday was College Station’s Senior Night, which added to Brown’s excitement about the season opener.
“That was a really good first game for me, because it was Senior Night too, so I wanted to go out there and show what I had for one of the last times I played on this field,” Brown said. “I just wanted to savor it.”
Support Local Journalism
During his junior year, Brown rushed for more than 1,200 yards, while sharing carries with last year’s senior leader Kolbe Cashion. Before moving on to Southwestern University, Cashion finished his senior season with more than 1,000 yards on the ground.
The road to a return to football, now as the leader of the backfield, was paved with self-motivated workouts Brown pieced together while the world was shut down due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Through the summer, Brown spent every other day finding hills to run in College Station, or getting together with a small group of teammates to run routes or work on building speed, he said.
Along with his teammates, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back missed one last chance at development during spring practice. Huff said he believes Brown also missed out on the key interaction with college coaches that spring practice brings.
“I think the one thing that probably hurt him more than anything was not having spring ball,” Huff said. We usually have between 35 or 40 coaches come through in the spring just to look at our kids. He’s going to pass the eye test, regardless, if people had just come out and seen him. He had some looks as a sophomore, but everyone is always waiting on that next video or that next spring and I think that was going to be a big time for him.”
The Cougars travel to Fort Bend Bush on Friday in a quest for what Brown hopes is another state title for his team, he said. It’s also another chance at his other objective, breaking a few school records. He was a touchdown away from tying the game high for touchdowns against Hutto, which he said is five.
“I would say I”m a really versatile back,” Brown said of his skillset. “I can catch the ball out of the backfield. I’m really explosive and I can get you that one or two yards that you need for the first down. Mostly, I can get us the win and hopefully play more ball.”
Brown took a step in the right direction of playing at the next level by taking the SAT, the scores of which he is expecting soon, he said. With coaches grounded from in-person recruiting this season, due to COVID-19, opening lines of communication have been difficult, but he said he hopes his game will speak volumes. Among those school he hopes his talent resonates with are Texas Tech, Texas State and UTSA, he said.
“I really kind of want to stay in state, but at the same time, just not stay close to home,” he said.
While the path to college football might be even more difficult in 2020, Huff said he believes the colleges will come calling for one of his team leaders.
“He’s just going to go out and do his job, just like he always has, and work like he always has and his time will come,” Huff said. “It’s just going to be a little different this year because he didn’t get it early and I think what would have happened for him in the spring just didn’t happen that way. So, for whatever reason, he’ll be a stronger young man because of it and mentally stronger and he’ll be just fine.”
Michael K. Young
BREMOND
20200828 BREMOND V NORMANGEE NEWS MM 02
Rainy weather
Rainy weather
Michael K. Young
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Veteran funeral
20200904 MADISONVILLE V LIBERTY MM 01
Highway accident
Parsons Mounted Cavalry
College Station HS football practice
College Station HS football practice
Rudder football practice
Rudder football practice
A&M Consolidated HS football practice
A&M Consolidated HS football practice
Bryan HS football Practice
Bryan HS football Practice
TAMU Mask Giveaway
TAMU Mask Giveaway
20200908 RUDDER VBALL MM 01
Weather at Texas A&M
Weather at Texas A&M
Weather at Texas A&M
TAMU Mask Giveaway
Car crash
Car crash
Suicide awareness and prevention
Suicide awareness and prevention
Suicide awareness and prevention
Two-vehicle crash
Picnic at the Park
Arby Wager
Arby Wager
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
Hazel Von Roeder
A&M Consolidated vs. Cypress Ranch
Aggie Park
Aggie Park
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Discovery on The Green
Discovery on the Green
Discovery on the Green
TAMU Police
TAMU Police
TAMU Police
Texas A&N University
Texas A&M University
20200918 NAVASOTA V HUFFMAN MM 04
Kyle Field COVID precautions
20200919 CS V BRYAN MM 03
B-CS Ginsburg vigil
Voter registration
Voter registration
Voter registration
Collision closes Harvey Road exit
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 02
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 03
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 01
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 01
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Mid Valley Gin
Gibbons Creek power plant
Gibbons Creek power plant
Business summit
Business summit
Allen Academy vs. St. Joseph
Bryan vs. Waller
20200925 CS V HUTTO MM 04
Kyle Field
Kyle Field
Kyle Field
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
College Station City Hall construction
20200929 CS V MAGNOLIA MM 02
College Station City Hall construction
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Fujifilm
Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!