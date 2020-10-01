College Station running back Roderick Brown making name for himself early in season

The Cougars travel to Fort Bend Bush on Friday in a quest for what Brown hopes is another state title for his team, he said. It’s also another chance at his other objective, breaking a few school records. He was a touchdown away from tying the game high for touchdowns against Hutto, which he said is five.

“I would say I”m a really versatile back,” Brown said of his skillset. “I can catch the ball out of the backfield. I’m really explosive and I can get you that one or two yards that you need for the first down. Mostly, I can get us the win and hopefully play more ball.”

Brown took a step in the right direction of playing at the next level by taking the SAT, the scores of which he is expecting soon, he said. With coaches grounded from in-person recruiting this season, due to COVID-19, opening lines of communication have been difficult, but he said he hopes his game will speak volumes. Among those school he hopes his talent resonates with are Texas Tech, Texas State and UTSA, he said.

“I really kind of want to stay in state, but at the same time, just not stay close to home,” he said.

While the path to college football might be even more difficult in 2020, Huff said he believes the colleges will come calling for one of his team leaders.