College Station running back Roderick Brown commits to Navarro

“I am beyond blessed to announce that I have committed to Navarro college #bulldogs @TheCougarWay,” Brown tweeted.

Brown was named District 8-5A co-player of the year after compiling 1,438 yards on 166 rushes, 471 receiving yards and 26 total touchdowns in the Cougars’ 2020 season that ended in a loss to Class 5A state champion Denton Ryan in the area playoffs. Brown finished with 3,039 career rushing yards at College Station.