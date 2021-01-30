 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station running back Roderick Brown commits to Navarro
0 comments

College Station running back Roderick Brown commits to Navarro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station senior running back Roderick Brown announced his commitment to Navarro College on Saturday via Twitter.

“I am beyond blessed to announce that I have committed to Navarro college #bulldogs @TheCougarWay,” Brown tweeted.

Brown was named District 8-5A co-player of the year after compiling 1,438 yards on 166 rushes, 471 receiving yards and 26 total touchdowns in the Cougars’ 2020 season that ended in a loss to Class 5A state champion Denton Ryan in the area playoffs. Brown finished with 3,039 career rushing yards at College Station.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert