College Station, Rudder girls basketball team ranked in Top 25 of TABC poll

The College Station girls basketball team, which won 19-5A, is ranked second in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches weekly Class 5A poll. The Lady Cougars (20-2) trail Cedar Park (20-1). Rudder is ranked 22nd. In Class 2A, Centerville (20-1) is 13th and Snook (16-2) is 17th.

On the boys side, Franklin (9-1) is 21st in 3A; Hearne (10-6) is 22nd in 2A; and Calvert (12-2) is sixth in Class A, one spot ahead of Dime Box (12-3). Dime Box moved up seven spots after defeated Calvert last week 38-32 in 29-A play, causing the Trojans to fall three spots.